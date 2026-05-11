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Home > Sports News > Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained

Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained

East Bengal's 0-0 draw with Punjab FC has blown the ISL 2026 title race wide open. Discover the latest points table scenarios and how the upcoming Kolkata Derby on May 17 will decide the league winner between the Red and Gold Brigade and Mohun Bagan.

Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained. Photo ISL Media
Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained. Photo ISL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 22:15 IST

East Bengal ISL Title Chances: The race for the ISL silverware has taken a dramatic turn tonight at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. In a high-stakes encounter which promised fireworks, East Bengal FC were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by a resilient Punjab FC side. The point keeps the Red and Gold Brigade in the hunt but the stalemate has effectively put the steering wheel of the title race into the hands of their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

East Bengal Still At No. 1 Position But Advantage Mohun Bagan

East Bengal are top of the table with 22 points after tonight’s result. But this lead is so weak. Mohun Bagan are hot on their heels and they have a crucial game in hand. If the Mariners beat Inter Kashi in their match tomorrow, they will jump above East Bengal to the top with 24 points.

# Team P W D L GD PTS
1 East Bengal FC 11 6 4 1 +18 22
2 Mohun Bagan SG 10 6 3 1 +13 21
3 Jamshedpur FC 12 6 3 3 +5 21
4 Bengaluru FC 12 5 5 2 +5 20
5 FC Goa 12 5 5 2 +5 20
6 Punjab FC 11 5 4 2 +7 19
7 Mumbai City FC 11 5 4 2 +2 19
8 Kerala Blasters FC 12 4 2 6 -3 14
9 NorthEast United FC 12 3 4 5 -7 13
10 Inter Kashi FC 10 3 2 5 -5 11
11 SC Delhi 11 2 4 5 -3 10
12 Odisha FC 11 2 4 5 -7 10
13 Chennaiyin FC 12 2 3 7 -11 9
14 Mohammedan SC 11 0 3 8 -19 3

This twist in events means that for the first time in weeks East Bengal are not in control of their own destiny. The draw against Punjab FC has left Oscar Bruzon’s men hoping for a slip-up from the Green and Maroon brigade ahead of the two sides’ most anticipated fixture of the season.

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The “Winner Takes All” Kolkata Derby

The league title is now almost certain to be decided on May 17 in the Kolkata Derby. Now the scenes of that night are as clear as crystal:

  • If Mohun Bagan wins the Derby: If the Mariners beat East Bengal with 24 points (after a win tomorrow), they will reach 27 points. And, as East Bengal would still be on 22, they would not be able to overhaul that total on the final matchday, effectively crowning Mohun Bagan as champions with a game to spare.

  • If East Bengal wins the Derby: A win for the Red and Gold would take them to the top of the league with 25 points while Bagan would be left on 24. This could be a grandstand finish to the last day of the season.

The Final Day Stakes and Goal Difference

Should East Bengal win the Derby, the pressure back on the last matchday. If Mohun Bagan also win their match, East Bengal would only have to win their last match against Inter Kashi to win the title.

But Mohun Bagan does not have any margin for error. Even a draw in the Derby or the last game could prove fatal for the Mariners. East Bengal currently have a better goal difference, which was helped by their 7-0 demolition of Mohammedan SC earlier this month. If the two teams end up on equal points, that goal-scoring cushion ensures the trophy will go to the East Bengal tent.

Tonight’s 0-0 draw was a missed chance for East Bengal to have one hand on the trophy. Now they must deliver an almost perfect performance against their fiercest rivals on May 17th to keep their title hopes alive.

Read More: East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

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Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained
Tags: Can East Bengal Win ISLEast BengalEast Bengal ISL Title chancesEast Bengal vs Punjab FCISL title race scenarios 2026Kolkata DerbyMohun Bagan

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Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained
Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained
Can East Bengal Win ISL Title After 0-0 Draw Against Punjab FC? Scenarios Explained
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