Can India Chase History? A Look At MCG’s Greatest 4th Innings Chases

The MCG has hosted many historic 4th innings Test chases; its highest being when England emerged victorious by 332 runs in 1928. Now, India gears up to chase 333 against the hosts on BGT 2024-25: Can they rewrite history on this challenging pitch? Final Day promises a thrilling showdown!

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground has set up an electric final day with India still having to chase a formidable target of over 300 runs. So, here’s the last day of action in this cracker match.

On Day 4, Australia’s lower-order batsmen showcased incredible grit. After their top order collapsed to a formidable Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the hosts were teetering at 91/6 in the 36th over. However, Marnus Labuschagne anchored the innings with a resilient 70, while captain Pat Cummins (41), Nathan Lyon (41*), and Scott Boland (10*) combined to push Australia to 228/9 by stumps.

An unbeaten 55-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Lyon and Boland extended Australia’s lead to 333, giving the home side a solid chance to defend their position.

India Will Chase History At MCG

It has never been easy for the MCG to win in the fourth innings. But success in this department has always been a herculean task at this iconic venue. England’s 332 runs to overhaul Australia in 1928 remains the highest successful chase here, and that was the match that ended on December 29, 96 years ago.

In the history of the ground, fourth-innings chases over 250 have been achieved only six times. The last of that sort was in 1961 when Richie Benaud’s Australia chased 258 against Frank Worrell’s West Indies.

In more recent times, during the Ashes of 2013, Australia successfully overcame a fourth-innings target of 231 runs against only two wickets being lost. Chris Rogers was prominent with 116 while Shane Watson made 83 during that match-winning spree.

How’s The Pitch Of MCG?

The current MCG surface is nothing like the flat pitches that were prevalent in the mid-2010s. It offers inconsistent bounce, seam movement, and some assistance for spinners. The conditions make batting a tough prospect, especially in the fourth innings.

Young Indian spinner Washington Sundar expressed cautious optimism during a press interaction after Day 4. “Every session will be crucial starting tomorrow morning. If we bowl well, we should be able to restrict them to about 150 runs. That would leave us chasing anywhere between 250 to 325, which I think we can achieve,” he said.

Australia, looking to stretch the lead further to around 350, will hope for the conditions to deteriorate in its favor. India, meanwhile, will look to go deep with its batting order, which includes all-rounders, to mount a proper challenge.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale, as cricket fans eagerly await to see if this Test will join the ranks of historic fourth-innings chases at the MCG.

