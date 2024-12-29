Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Can India Chase History? A Look At MCG’s Greatest 4th Innings Chases

The MCG has hosted many historic 4th innings Test chases; its highest being when England emerged victorious by 332 runs in 1928. Now, India gears up to chase 333 against the hosts on BGT 2024-25: Can they rewrite history on this challenging pitch? Final Day promises a thrilling showdown!

Can India Chase History? A Look At MCG’s Greatest 4th Innings Chases

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground has set up an electric final day with India still having to chase a formidable target of over 300 runs. So, here’s the last day of action in this cracker match.

On Day 4, Australia’s lower-order batsmen showcased incredible grit. After their top order collapsed to a formidable Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the hosts were teetering at 91/6 in the 36th over. However, Marnus Labuschagne anchored the innings with a resilient 70, while captain Pat Cummins (41), Nathan Lyon (41*), and Scott Boland (10*) combined to push Australia to 228/9 by stumps.

An unbeaten 55-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Lyon and Boland extended Australia’s lead to 333, giving the home side a solid chance to defend their position.

India Will Chase History At MCG

It has never been easy for the MCG to win in the fourth innings. But success in this department has always been a herculean task at this iconic venue. England’s 332 runs to overhaul Australia in 1928 remains the highest successful chase here, and that was the match that ended on December 29, 96 years ago.

In the history of the ground, fourth-innings chases over 250 have been achieved only six times. The last of that sort was in 1961 when Richie Benaud’s Australia chased 258 against Frank Worrell’s West Indies.

In more recent times, during the Ashes of 2013, Australia successfully overcame a fourth-innings target of 231 runs against only two wickets being lost. Chris Rogers was prominent with 116 while Shane Watson made 83 during that match-winning spree.

How’s The Pitch Of MCG?

The current MCG surface is nothing like the flat pitches that were prevalent in the mid-2010s. It offers inconsistent bounce, seam movement, and some assistance for spinners. The conditions make batting a tough prospect, especially in the fourth innings.

Young Indian spinner Washington Sundar expressed cautious optimism during a press interaction after Day 4. “Every session will be crucial starting tomorrow morning. If we bowl well, we should be able to restrict them to about 150 runs. That would leave us chasing anywhere between 250 to 325, which I think we can achieve,” he said.

Australia, looking to stretch the lead further to around 350, will hope for the conditions to deteriorate in its favor. India, meanwhile, will look to go deep with its batting order, which includes all-rounders, to mount a proper challenge.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale, as cricket fans eagerly await to see if this Test will join the ranks of historic fourth-innings chases at the MCG.

ALSO READ | Watch: MCG Erupts With ‘DSP’ Chants As Kohli Directs Cheers To Mohammed Siraj

Filed under

Boxing Day Test

Advertisement

Also Read

Mumbai Railway Suspends Platform Ticket Sales At Key Stations For New Year Rush, Deets Inside

Mumbai Railway Suspends Platform Ticket Sales At Key Stations For New Year Rush, Deets Inside

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To Prayagraj

Mahakumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Invites Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh And Other Top BJP Dignitaries To...

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

SpaceX Launches 4 Satellites On Falcon 9 Rocket: What To Know

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking...

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

‘Inappropriate And Unnecessary’: Minister On Congress Criticism Over Manmohan Singh Cremation

Entertainment

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking ‘Petty Revenge’

Is Rihanna Planning To Kick Out The Kardashians From 2025 Met Gala? Singer Allegedly Seeking

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated Her Obsession With Yellowstone

Did Jennifer Lopez Party With Kevin Costner To Make Ben Affleck Insecure? Actor Always Hated

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created Lot Of Drama’

Mika Singh Reveals Shocking Experience Of Working With Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, ‘Created

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A Trance To Dance With A Python

You Can’t Choreograph A Snake: How Salma Hayek Overcame Her Phobia And Went Into A

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What He Said

Justin Bieber Shares A Cryptic Message Amid Diddy’s Panic Attack Reports In Jail- Here’s What

Advertisement

Lifestyle

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox