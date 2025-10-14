Canadian soccer team trains in New Jersey ahead of friendly against Colombia

VIDEO SHOWS: CANADA TEAM HOLDING TRAINING SESSION A DAY AHEAD OF THEIR INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY IN HARRISON, NEW JERSEY RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: WHIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 13, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF CANADA MEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM TRAINING AT RED BULLS TRAINING FACILITY 2. SOCCER BALLS 3. BANNER READING (English): "RED BULL" STORY: Canada’s men’s national soccer team trained in New Jersey on Monday (October 13) ahead of their international friendly against Colombia, set for Tuesday (October 14) at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Players practiced at the Red Bulls Training Facility in Whippany, running drills under cloudy skies and working on passing sequences. The match will see FIFA’s 30th-ranked Canada, led by coach Jesse Marsch, take on No. 14-ranked Colombia in their first meeting in over a decade. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The two teams have met three times before, most recently in 2014. Colombia has won twice, while Canada claimed victory in the 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final – one of the country’s most significant wins in international competition. (Production: Hussein Al Waaile, Kyoko Gasha, Roselle Chen)

