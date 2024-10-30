Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz Begins Paris Masters With Convincing Victory

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number two, launched his campaign at the Paris Masters with an impressive 7-5, 6-1 win against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the second round on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz Begins Paris Masters With Convincing Victory

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number two, launched his campaign at the Paris Masters with an impressive 7-5, 6-1 win against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in the second round on Tuesday. This victory marks a significant turnaround for Alcaraz, who faced an early exit at this tournament last year.

 Strong Performance on the Court

Alcaraz’s performance was marked by his offensive prowess, as he delivered 13 winners while keeping his unforced errors to just six. His strong start not only reflects his technical skills but also showcases his mental resilience. “It’s always hard to compare your tennis year to year, but I am in a much better state mentally,” Alcaraz stated in a post-match press conference. He expressed his desire to reach his peak performance during this crucial time of the season, underscoring his motivation to secure a win in this tournament. “Last year, the court was probably slower, but it’s difficult to compare,” he added, highlighting his focus on the present.

 Seizing Opportunities Amid Withdrawals

Alcaraz is keenly aware of the opportunities presented by the current landscape of the tournament. With Jannik Sinner, the world number one, withdrawing due to a virus, the gap between them has narrowed to 4,300 points. “It’s never good news when the best player in the world withdraws from a tournament. I wouldn’t meet him before the final, but I love to see him playing as a tennis fan,” Alcaraz remarked. His focus is now on claiming his fifth title of the year, especially with reigning champion Novak Djokovic also absent from the competition.

Notable Matches and Upsets

Earlier in the day, several matches saw thrilling outcomes. British player Jack Draper secured a victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka with a score of 7-5, 6-2. Danish 13th seed Holger Rune edged past Italian Matteo Arnaldi with a close 6-4, 6-4 win, while Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur triumphed over Mariano Navone with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-1.

American Alex Michelsen made headlines by defeating 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in a decisive 6-1, 6-3 match. However, the tournament also witnessed notable upsets; Russian sixth seed Andrey Rublev was eliminated by Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, who won in two tight sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(5). Additionally, 14th seed Frances Tiafoe fell to Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in a hard-fought match that ended 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-3.

Upcoming Challenges

In the latter matches of the day, 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas achieved a solid 6-3, 6-4 win over Alejandro Tabilo, while Australian Jordan Thompson triumphed over seventh seed Casper Ruud in a competitive three-set clash, concluding with a score of 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4.

As Alcaraz continues through the tournament, he will look to build on this strong start, aiming for both individual glory and a chance to close the gap on the top-ranked players in the world. With a mix of rising stars and established talent in the draw, the Paris Masters promises to be an exciting competition as players vie for crucial ranking points and momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Read More : AFC Challenge League: East Bengal FC Crush Bashundhara Kings To Secure Their First Victory

Filed under

Carlos Alcaraz Paris Masters Paris Masters 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Hetmyer Returns to West Indies Squad for ODI Series Against England

Hetmyer Returns to West Indies Squad for ODI Series Against England

Canada: Justin Trudeau’s Government At Risk As Québécois Group Joins Opposition

Canada: Justin Trudeau’s Government At Risk As Québécois Group Joins Opposition

Team India’s Bold Pitch Request: Can India Bounce Back After Pune’s Disappointment?

Team India’s Bold Pitch Request: Can India Bounce Back After Pune’s Disappointment?

19,005 Kg Firecrackers Seized In Delhi, Police Registers 79 Cases: Effort To Curb Delhi Pollution

19,005 Kg Firecrackers Seized In Delhi, Police Registers 79 Cases: Effort To Curb Delhi Pollution

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Surges to $10 Billion, Now Worth More Than Elon Musk’s X

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Surges to $10 Billion, Now Worth More Than Elon Musk’s X

Entertainment

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s What Happened!

Liam Payne Once Overdosed And Had To Be Revived Before His DEATH At 31- Here’s

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

Who Is Sam Pounds? Musician Who Collaborated With Liam Payne Before His Death

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

What Is The Name Of Liam Payne’s First Posthumous Song And When Is It Releasing?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox