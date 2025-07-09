Carlos Alcaraz Crushes Cameron Norrie, Sets Up Sizzling Semi-final Clash with Taylor Fritz

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz delivered a ruthless Wimbledon masterclass to dismantle Britain’s Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, storming into his third consecutive semi-final at the All England Club. The two-time defending champion took one hour and thirty-nine minutes to end Cameron Norrie’s campaign and underline why he’s the favourite to lift a third straight Wimbledon title.

With the win, Carlos Alcaraz has extended winning streak to 23 matches, a run that began in April this year. It was his most dominant performance of the tournament yet—39 winners to Norrie’s 13—and he barely put a foot wrong. “My confidence is really high, I’m feeling great. It was my best match so far in the tournament,” Alcaraz said after the match.

From the outset, the Spaniard was firing on all cylinders. He nullified the threat of Norrie’s tricky left-handed spin, countered with pinpoint returns, and took command of rallies using blistering groundstrokes and sharp net play. Centre Court witnessed a clinic in high-level tennis as Alcaraz stormed through the opening set in a mere 28 minutes.

British Dreams Dashed, But Norrie Finds Positives

Despite the one-sided result, Cameron Norrie will take positives from his run after a tough 18 months on tour. His performance this fortnight will boost him back into the world’s top 50, a welcome return for the 29-year-old.

Norrie attempted to disrupt Alcaraz’s rhythm with wide serves and early aggression inside the baseline. Although inventive, these tactics barely faced Carlos Alcaraz. He secured another break in the second set and dominated the rest of the match, reaffirming his status as the most complete player on the grass today.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz: Fire Meets Fire on Friday (July 11)

Carlos Alcaraz will now take on American start Taylor Fritz, who advanced to his first Wimbledon semi-final with a four-set win over Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov in four sets to reach his first Wimbledon semi-final. Fritz, in outstanding form this grass season, has won 13 of his last 14 matches and claimed titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. But Taylor Fritz has yet to win a set against Carlos Alcaraz in two meetings. With the Spaniard playing at his brutal best, Friday’s showdown promises to be a blockbuster.

