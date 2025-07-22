LIVE TV
Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws From Canadian Open, Joining Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the 2025 Canadian Open due to muscle issues, joining Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Jack Draper on the sidelines. With four of the top six ATP players out, the tournament field is wide open, offering a big chance for others like Zverev and Fritz to shine.

Carlos Alcaraz Withdraws from Canadian Open, joining Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 06:17:59 IST

Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked world No. 2, has withdrawn from the 2025 Canadian Open in Toronto, marking another major exit from the tournament. The Spaniard cited fatigue and muscle issues after a hectic stretch of play on the ATP tour.

Alcaraz Withdrawal Adds to Injury List at Canadian Open

“After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year. I have muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next,” Alcaraz posted on social media. “To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year!”

Alcaraz now joins an already growing list of top players skipping the tournament. Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Jack Draper have also opted out. Sinner, world No. 1, and Djokovic, ranked No. 6, are taking time to heal from injuries and avoid burnout.

Draper, the current world No. 5, is missing the event due to an arm problem. Their absence means four of the ATP’s top six seeds won’t be playing singles in Toronto this year.

Canadian Open Feels the Absence of Top ATP Stars

This latest wave of dropouts has shifted the competitive field at the National Bank Open, one of the ATP Masters 1000 events. While it’s not uncommon for top players to skip these tournaments for recovery, this time, the missing names include almost the entire upper tier of men’s tennis.

Sinner recently claimed his maiden Wimbledon title in an epic final against Alcaraz. Djokovic, who has been managing a quad injury, wasn’t at his best during Wimbledon either. Their decisions to rest reflect the physical toll of back-to-back high-intensity tournaments.

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz Now Take the Spotlight

With Carlos Alcaraz and other top names stepping aside, the focus in Toronto now shifts to players like Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz. Ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, they are now expected to headline the event—unless they too decide to withdraw.

Zverev holds some history in Toronto, having lifted the title back in 2017. Fritz, on the other hand, has yet to go past the third round at the Canadian Open, making this year a big opportunity.

Canadian Hopefuls Aim to Capitalize on Open Draw

Others in the draw include Lorenzo Musetti (No. 7) and Holger Rune (No. 9), who will be eager to make their mark. Meanwhile, Canadian fans will have their hopes pinned on homegrown stars Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, both ranked just outside the top 25.

With four of the ATP’s top six missing, the 2025 Canadian Open now feels wide open. For fans, it may lack some of its usual firepower, but it also opens the door for a fresh face to claim the spotlight.

