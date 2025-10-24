LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Chelsea striker Delap close to return from hamstring injury, says Maresca

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 16:58:22 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE COMMENTS FROM CHELSEA COACH ENZO MARESCA AHEAD OF PREMIER LEAGUE MEETING WITH SUNDERLAND RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: STOKE D'ABERNON, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (AGENCY POOL – Access all) 1. CHELSEA COACH ENZO MARESCA ARRIVING AT PRESS CONFERENCE 2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA COACH ENZO MARESCA ON STRIKER LIAM DELAP'S FITNESS, SAYING: "Yeah, we don't have any new injury. Liam took part in the session yesterday with the team for the first time. So, he's not going to be available for tomorrow's game, but probably for the next one, yes." 3. WHITE FLASH 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA COACH ENZO MARESCA ON SUNDERLAND, SAYING: "I think they show since the season started that they are a very good team. They play together, they work together, they play as a team. Also, in terms of results, they have the same points as us. So, they are showing how good they are doing since they started. And again, it's a Premier League game. I don't think there is any game that can be easy.  They are all difficult games." 5. WHITE FLASH 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA COACH ENZO MARESCA ON SUNDERLAND MANAGER REGIS LE BRIS, SAYING: "I spent one season with Leicester in the Championship and I love the Championship. So, even if we play the Premier League or the Champions League, I always watch the Championship.  So, I watched Sunderland since last season, when the new manager arrived. They are doing very good, not just from this season, but from last season. They play good football. They are quite strong. Physically strong. So, I really like the way they are doing things." 7. WHITE FLASH 8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA COACH ENZO MARESCA ON STRIKER MARC GUIU'S DEVELOPMENT, SAYING: "Marc is a typical number nine. You will see, physically strong. He's a box player. Again, it's all six. He can improve and he can do many things better. And we are working with him every day, trying to help him. And as I said already many times, he's going to play games with us. Then, in terms of Joao (Pedro), we know that he can play as a nine or he can play as a ten. In both positions, I think Joao is very good. But probably when he has another nine next to him, he's playing better." 9. WHITE FLASH 10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CHELSEA COACH ENZO MARESCA ON GIVING YOUNG PLAYERS A CHANCE IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WIN OVER AJAX AMSTERDAM, SAYING: "I said after the game that it was a special night, especially for the club, for the fans, with so many young players. I said many times that they are all good players, talented players. And the main thing for me is just to try to help them day by day, how they can get better and better. And also, for me personally, it's the only way to improve the team if you are able to improve players. So this is the main target with young players." STORY: Chelsea striker Liam Delap is back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury but will not be available for their Premier League home game against promoted Sunderland, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday (October 24). The 22-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Ipswich Town for 30 million pounds ($40.26 million) in June, picked up the injury during Chelsea's 2-0 home win over Fulham in August. Initially expected to miss six to eight weeks of action, Maresca later suggested that the Englishman could be out until December. "We don't have any new injuries," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's game. "Liam took part of the session yesterday with the team for the first time. He is not going to be available for tomorrow but probably for the next one." Seeking a fifth successive win in all competitions after Wednesday's (October 22) 5-1 thrashing of Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League, Chelsea are braced for a tricky challenge against Sunderland. Frenchman Regis Le Bris' side have collected 14 points from their opening eight matches to sit in seventh place, one point behind champions Liverpool and level with fifth-placed Chelsea. (Production: Aadi Nair)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 4:58 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
