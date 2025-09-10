LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Coin finally flipped for India as it chooses to bowl first against UAE in Asia Cup opener

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 20:13:20 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 10 (ANI): Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their Group A Asia Cup campaign opener at Dubai on Tuesday.

With this, India’s record-breaking streak of losing tosses has finally come to an end, having previously lost the toss in 15 past international outings before this.

Team India has opted to play spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and ace left-armer Arshdeep Singh is sitting out. Sanju Samson is also playing. India has opted for Jasprit Bumrah as the sole specialist pacer option, with support from all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. The spin attack looks strong, with Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep at the frontline, with support from all-rounders Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel. Also, finisher Rinku Singh is sitting out.

Speaking during the toss, Suryakumar said, “We will bowl first. Looks like a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we are flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off.”

Also, UAE skipper Muhammed Waseem said that they would have chosen to bowl as well.

“We were also looking to bowl. Pitch is fresh and maybe the ball will do something early. We had a good series, took many positive points and we are confident from that series. We are going with a good combination with spinners and fast bowlers, and juniors and seniors,” said Waseem.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS