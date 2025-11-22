LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Collision On Field! Mohammed Siraj Falls After Getting Hit On Knee During Clash With Tristan Stubbs In IND vs SA Test

Mohammed Siraj suffered a painful blow to his knee after an accidental on-field collision with South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs during the second Test in Guwahati. The Indian pacer received medical attention but continued bowling as South Africa built a steady partnership.

Pic Credit: X
Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 22, 2025 14:24:12 IST

South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs and India’s Mohammed Siraj were involved in an on-field collision during the second Test in Guwahati. The incident took place on the first ball of the 50th over when Stubbs pushed the ball towards mid-on and ran for a single. Siraj, who was watching the non-striker’s end, moved into the path of the sprinting batter.

Stubbs accidentally hit Siraj’s left knee with his bat during the collision. Siraj felt immediate pain, and the physio attended to him. He resumed bowling after a brief check-up, and play continued without further interruption.

South Africa Build Control With Steady Partnership

South Africa strengthened their position as Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs built an unbeaten 74-run partnership before lunch on Day 1. Their steady stand started to frustrate India, who had earlier removed Ryan Rickelton immediately after Tea. Kuldeep Yadav provided the breakthrough, dismissing Rickelton for 35. Before that, Jasprit Bumrah gave India the first wicket of the innings by bowling Aiden Markram for 38.

Markram and Rickelton had pushed South Africa past 50 calmly, but Bumrah’s inside-edge dismissal broke the momentum. South Africa went into the Tea interval at 82/1 after 26.5 overs and continued to build on the platform.

India Make Two Changes; South Africa Add Spin Option

India made two changes to their playing XI for the second Test. Sai Sudharsan replaced Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy came in for Shubman Gill, who is recovering from a neck injury. Sudharsan, left out in Kolkata, returned to the team and is expected to bat at No. 3, replacing Washington Sundar in that role.

 India had considered bringing in a right-hander from outside the squad, but they continued with the available options. South Africa replaced pacer Corbin Bosch with spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy to strengthen their attack for the conditions in Guwahati.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 2:24 PM IST
