Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Green Light for 2026 World Cup Opener as FIFA ‘Suspended’ Ban

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has received a major boost as he will be eligible to play in the 2026 World Cup opening matches after FIFA handed him a partially suspended ban, allowing the Portugal superstar to feature in the tournament.

The decision comes after his recent red card, but with only part of the suspension active. The 40-year-old was dismissed during Portugal’s 2-0 defeat in Dublin in November for elbowing Dara O’Shea in the back, his first red card in 226 international appearances.

Why Did FIFA Only Partially Suspend Cristiano Ronaldo’s Three-Match Ban?

FIFA handed Cristiano Ronaldo a three-match ban, with two matches suspended and the remaining one already served, following Portugal’s qualification for next summer’s tournament after their win over Armenia.

In a statement given to AFP, FIFA said, “In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period.”

What Happens if Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks the Rules Again During Probation?

If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked, and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official (Portugal) matches, according to the statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo Targets Sixth World Cup After Euro 2016 Glory

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all–time leading scorer in men’s international football with 143 goals, is set to pursue a record sixth World Cup next summer across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, now playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has yet to win a World Cup but celebrated victory with Portugal at Euro 2016.