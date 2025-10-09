Cubs hang on for 4-3 win over Brewers to avoid elimination in NLDS

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GAME THREE BETWEEN MILWAUKEE BREWERS AND CHICAGO CUBS IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES SHOWS: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 8 2025) (MLB – See restrictions before use) MILWAUKEE BREWERS AT CHICAGO CUBS AT WRIGLEY FIELD – GAME THREE OF NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES TOP OF 1ST INNING 1. CUBS STARTER JAMESON TAILLON PITCHING – BREWERS HAVE BASES LOADED – SAL FRELICK WITH SACRIFICE FLY TO LEFT FIELDER IAN HAPP WHO THROWS HOME – CHRISTIAN YELICH TAGS UP FROM 3RD BASE AND SCORES. BREWERS TAKE 1-0 LEAD 2. REPLAY OF FRELICK SACRIFICE FLY, YELICH TAGGING UP FROM 3RD BASE AND SCORING BOTTOM 1ST 3. BREWERS STARTER QUINN PRIESTER PITCHING – CUBS LEADOFF BATTER MICHAEL BUSCH HITS SOLO HOME RUN. CUBS TIE GAME 1-1 4. REPLAY OF BUSCH SOLO HOME RUN / CELEBRATING 5. CUBS HAVE BASES LOADED – PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG WITH WITH RBI SINGLE, KYLE TUCKER AND NICO HOERNER SCORE, IAN HAPP SAFE AT 3RD. CUBS TAKE 3-1 LEAD 6. REPLAYS OF CROW-ARMSTRONG SWING 7. BREWERS RELIEVER NICK MEARS PITCHING – MEARS THROWS WILD PITCH PAST CATCHER WILLIAM CONTRERAS, CUBS IAN HAPP SCORES FROM 3RD BASE. CUBS LEAD 4-1 8. REPLAYS OF MEARS WILD PITCH GETTING PAST CONTRERAS AND HAPP SLIDING HOME TO SCORE 9. VARIOUS OF MEARS, CONTRERAS AND HAPP IN DUGOUT TOP 4TH 10. BREWERS JAKE BAUERS WITH RBI SINGLE, FRELICK SCORES, CALEB DURBIN IS SAFE AT 3RD. BREWERS CUT CUBS LEAD TO 4-2 11. REPLAY OF BAUERS SWING TOP 7TH 12. CUBS RELIEVER ANDREW KITTREDGE PITCHING – BREWERS BAUERS HITS SOLO HOME RUN. BREWERS CUT CUBS LEAD TO 4-3 13. REPLAY OF BAUERS SOLO HOME RUN TOP 8TH 14. CUBS RELIEVER BRAD KELLER PITCHING – BREWERS HAVE BASES LOADED WITH TWO OUTS AND KELLER STRIKES OUT BAUERS FOR 3RD OUT TO END TOP HALF OF INNING AND REMAIN IN LEAD 4-3 TOP 9TH 15. BREWERS CHRISTIAN YELICH WITH HARD HIT GROUNDER THAT CUBS 2ND BASEMAN NICO HOERNER MAKES NICE DEFENSIVE PLAY ON AND THROWS TO 1ST BASEMAN BUSCH FOR 3RD AND FINAL OUT. CUBS WIN 4-3 16. REPLAY OF YELICH GROUND BALL AND HOERNER NICE DEFENSIVE PLAY. CUBS WIN TO CUT BREWERS LEAD SERIES TO 2-1 STORY: Pete Crow-Armstrong ripped a two-run single to highlight a four-run first inning, helping the host Chicago Cubs stave off elimination with a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday (October 8) in Game 3 of their National League Division Series. The Cubs trail 2-1 in the best-of-five series. Game 4 is Thursday in Chicago. Michael Busch homered to lead off the first inning for the second time in this series, becoming the first player in major league history to accomplish the feat, per Sarah Langs. He also went deep in the Cubs' 9-3 loss to the Brewers in Game 1 on Saturday. Ian Happ scored on a wild pitch and Nico Hoerner and Kyle Tucker each had two of Chicago's eight hits. Drew Pomeranz (1-0) struck out two batters while retiring the side in order in the fifth inning. Jake Bauers had an RBI single in the fourth inning and an opposite-field homer to lead off the seventh to trim Chicago's lead to 4-3. Brad Keller struck out Bauers with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning. He then retired the side in the ninth inning to secure his second save of the playoffs. Sal Frelick's sacrifice fly plated Christian Yelich in the top of the first before the Cubs responded with a flourish in their half of the inning. Busch deposited a 3-2 fastball from Quinn Priester (0-1) over the wall in right-center field to forge a 1-1 tie. The homer was Busch's team-leading third of the postseason. The Cubs quickly loaded the bases before Crow-Armstrong's single to right field plated both Nick Hoerner and Kyle Tucker and chased Priester from the game. Nick Mears relieved Priester and promptly uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Happ to score and extend Chicago's lead to 4-1. Bauers trimmed his team's deficit with an RBI single in the fourth, however Caleb Durbin applied the brakes on Brandon Lockridge's bunt and was caught in a rundown at home plate. Joey Ortiz grounded out to end the inning. Priester permitted four runs on three hits with two walks in two-thirds of an inning. (Production: David Grip) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

