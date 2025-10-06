De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF ROUND THREE MATCHES AT THE ATP 1000 SHANGHAI MASTERS COMPLETE SHOTIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SHANGHAI, CHINA (OCTOBER 6, 2025) (ATP MEDIA / IMG – See restrictions before use) ALEX DE MINAUR (AUSTRALIA) V KAMIL MAJCHRZAK (POLAND) FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME (CANADA) V JESPER DE JONG (NETHERLANDS) DENIS SHAPOVALOV (CANADA) V JIRI LEHECKA (CZECH REPUBLIC) NUNO BORGES (PORTUGAL) V JUNCHENG SHANG (CHINA) STORY: Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday (October 6), each claiming straight-sets victories to continue their strong starts at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Seventh-seeded De Minaur defeated Kamil Majchrzak 6-1 7-5, while 12th seed Auger-Aliassime overcame Jesper de Jong 6-4 7-5. De Minaur broke Majchrzak’s serve five times to secure his Tour-leading 36th hard-court win of the season. Despite briefly trailing 3-4 in the second set, the Australian recovered with two consecutive breaks and remains in contention for a spot at the ATP Finals for the second straight year. Auger-Aliassime also maintained his perfect start in Shanghai, dispatching de Jong without losing a set across his first two matches. The Canadian is looking to bolster his season after a challenging year and will seek to continue his momentum in the next round. De Minaur is set to face Portugal’s Nuno Borges, who defeated home favorite Shang Juncheng 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 to reach the fourth round at a Masters 1000 event for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka knocked out Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-4 and will next face either third seed Alexander Zverev or France’s Arthur Rinderknech. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)