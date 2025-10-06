LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA Athos Salome bihar Alakh Pandey asim munir france CJI BR Gavai Checkmate Event F1 VISA
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

At the 2025 ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai event, Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime secured straight-sets victories on October 6, advancing to the tournament's fourth round. De Minaur, seeded seventh, defeated Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 7-5, breaking Majchrzak's serve five times to mark his 36th hard-court win of the season. Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed, beat Jesper de Jong 6-4, 7-5, maintaining his unbeaten streak in Shanghai. De Minaur will face Nuno Borges, who won against Shang Juncheng, while Jiri Lehecka defeated Denis Shapovalov and will face either Alexander Zverev or Arthur Rinderknech in the next round. The event continues to highlight fierce competition among top contenders on the ATP Tour.

De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 6, 2025 17:06:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF ROUND THREE MATCHES AT THE ATP 1000 SHANGHAI MASTERS  COMPLETE SHOTIST TO FOLLOW  SHOWS: SHANGHAI, CHINA (OCTOBER 6, 2025) (ATP MEDIA / IMG – See restrictions before use) ALEX DE MINAUR (AUSTRALIA) V KAMIL MAJCHRZAK (POLAND) FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME (CANADA) V JESPER DE JONG (NETHERLANDS) DENIS SHAPOVALOV (CANADA) V JIRI LEHECKA (CZECH REPUBLIC) NUNO BORGES (PORTUGAL) V JUNCHENG SHANG (CHINA) STORY: Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday (October 6), each claiming straight-sets victories to continue their strong starts at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Seventh-seeded De Minaur defeated Kamil Majchrzak 6-1 7-5, while 12th seed Auger-Aliassime overcame Jesper de Jong 6-4 7-5. De Minaur broke Majchrzak’s serve five times to secure his Tour-leading 36th hard-court win of the season. Despite briefly trailing 3-4 in the second set, the Australian recovered with two consecutive breaks and remains in contention for a spot at the ATP Finals for the second straight year. Auger-Aliassime also maintained his perfect start in Shanghai, dispatching de Jong without losing a set across his first two matches. The Canadian is looking to bolster his season after a challenging year and will seek to continue his momentum in the next round. De Minaur is set to face Portugal’s Nuno Borges, who defeated home favorite Shang Juncheng 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 to reach the fourth round at a Masters 1000 event for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, Jiri Lehecka knocked out Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4 6-4 and will next face either third seed Alexander Zverev or France’s Arthur Rinderknech.  (Production: Suramya Kaushik) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 5:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alex de MinaurATP Masters 1000ATP tennis resultsDenis ShapovalovFelix Auger-AliassimeJiri LeheckaNuno BorgesShanghai Masters 2025Shanghai tennis 2025tennis fourth round

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Do Tickets Cost? Here’s What We Know
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: ICC Charges Pakistan’s Star Batter Over Bat Abuse Incident In Match vs India
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Marizanne Kapp Enters History Books With Unbelievable ODI Milestone
No Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Yet Tickets Sold Out, Cricket Australia Reveals Ticket Details For IND vs AUS T20I Series
Shubman Gill ‘Didn’t Want Captaincy’, BCCI ‘Pushed Him’ Former Indian Cricketer Reveals Shocking Details!

LATEST NEWS

Spherule Foundation Wins Prestigious Mahatma Award 2025 for Social Impact
Who Is African King Mswati III And Why His Old UAE Video With 15 Wives, 100 Aides Is Going Viral
Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools Closed On October 7 In UP, Delhi, MP, And Others, Is Your City Affected?
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 07, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Avoid Reviewing Or Criticizing Others Work
‘Living Nostradamus’ Issues Chilling Warning, Reveals What Trump Plans For US Military
Vijay Deverakonda Sparks Buzz Flaunting Engagement Ring Days After Secret Engagement With Rashmika Mandanna
Big Blow To US, This European Country Rejects F-35 Fighter Jet, Now Sets Eyes On…
Global Business Summit 2025 at UK Parliament Unites Leaders for Purposeful Change
Can Taking Chia Seeds Really Clear Your Skin? Natural Skin Benefits
Psilocybin Targets Brain Circuits to Reduce Pain and Depression, Reveals Penn Study
De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters
De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters
De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters
De Minaur & Auger-Aliassime Advance to Fourth Round at 2025 Shanghai Masters

QUICK LINKS