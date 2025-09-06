Deepak Chahar Forgets Wife Jaya’s Birthday: What She Did Next Will Win Your Heart

Deepak Chahar, the current representative of Mumbai Indians in the IPL has had his share of ups and downs in his career. His life has been a twisting and turning journey since he started his career playing international cricket, to fighting injuries. However, this time round it was not cricket that attracted attention but a personal encounter with his wife Jaya.

Deepak Chahar and His IPL Journey

Chahar has demonstrated his skills in limited-overs cricket over the years. The quick bowler has played 13 ODIs and 25 T20s with 16 and 31 wickets respectively. However, injuries slowed down what would have been an extended international run.

Despite this current association with Mumbai Indians, people still remember his golden days with Chennai Super Kings. Chahar was the 4th highest overall wicket-taker of CSK to date as of IPL 2024 with 76 wickets and an economy of 7.91. Their consistency led to him being among their most trustworthy bowlers.

Chahar’s Proposal and Love Story

The 33-year-old pacer has never been secretive about his personal life. In IPL 2021 he proposed to Jaya after a game between CSK and Punjab Kings. He walked directly into the crowds, on one knee, leaving Jaya in disbelief, in her black outfit.

It was a moment to remember as the crowd in the stands including Sakshi Dhoni cheered the couple. Chahar later posted the proposal to Instagram under the name ‘Special moment’. It was an act of both valor and love on one of the biggest cricket stages.

Deepak Chahar Forgets Wife’s Birthday

Chahar published a funny and touching post about forgetting the birthday of Jaya recently. He confessed in Instagram that the special day had slipped his mind. But what hearts had was the answering of Jaya.

“Happy birthday love @jayab05. I would like to tell everybody how understanding and loving my wife is, as I forgot her birthday but still she forgave me, as she understood this can happen after 90 overs of fielding. Next time I will remember. @jayab05 #happybirthday #wife,” wrote Chahar.

The fans loved the relationship between the couple and his humour and his honesty appealed to the fans reaction. Jaya is a patient and understanding individual and this was the best part of the story, and therefore another reason why their love story is trending on the internet.

Training with Team India Again

Coupled with these personal updates, Chahar remains in touch with Indian cricket. It was at the nets he was found bowling before the last Test against England at The Oval. He was not wearing official India apparel, but he assisted batters to be ready to face the challenge.

This was not the first one either. Chahar had previously been trained at Lords in the same series. He is yet to claim a Test cap, but he is involved demonstrates much about the way the team regards his talents.

Chahar may not have made his red-ball debut yet but his story is one that involves a combination of cricketing skills and sentimental life events. Be it forgetting his wife birthday or turning up to play with his teammates, he remains in the spotlight on and off the field.

