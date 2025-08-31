LIVE TV
Delhi Premier League 2025: What Exactly Happened Between Nitish Rana And Digvesh Rathi? Everything Explained

Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana's almost violent fight was the final straw in the DPL 2025 Eliminator match, which was already on the edge of blowing up. Rana's answer to Rathi's provocations, which looked to call for a fight, was to hit a six and strike a posture that mirrored Rathi's jubilation in an attempt to further inflame the situation.

According to Rana, he reacted the way he did because he believes there is a limit to how much provocation he can tolerate before reacting. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 31, 2025 13:22:51 IST

In an adrenaline pumping Eliminator match of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the fury had scaled new heights between West Delhi Lions captain Nitish Rana and South Delhi Superstarz off spinner Digvesh Rathi. The brawls landed on the front pages when the two nearly exchanged blows in a hot headed mid match altercation that left the fans and other cricketers surprised.

What happened Between Nitish Rana And Digvesh Rathi? 

Rathi abbreviated a smile while bowling during the approach, and Rana responded in the same manner on his side. Rana executed a reverse sweep for a six soon afterward and theatrically imitated Rathi’s signature ‘notebook’ sign with his bat. Rathi fired back with offending comments which would have Rana hurry over to him in an anguished display of feeling that other players as well as on field officials had to step in and intervene.

When questioned to recount what transpired, Rana explained he did not start the fight. Being from traditional values and upbringing, Rana told, ‘If somebody pokes at me or gets up in my face, I will not sit down and take it,’ making it obvious that he would defend himself if insulted.

Delhi Premier League 2025 so far

Under immense pressure, Rana stole the limelight with a match winning performance, scoring an incredulous unbeaten 134 off 55 deliveries, including 15 sixes, to guide his team to a 17 delivery victory over 202 with seven wickets to spare. In Qualifier 2, he also scored another whirlwind score of 45 through 26 balls and guided West Delhi Lions to the final.

Later in the game, both the players were fined for the violent brawl. Rathi was charged 80% of his match fee for a heinous Code of Conduct breach, while Rana was charged 50% with the same rule, which reflects how the league is keen on upholding sportsmanliness. All the other players who engaged in other on field brawls throughout the match were also charged.

This tournament was a true example of the richness of home cricket, where raw emotion, fierce competition, and personal talent of the finest quality can come together and produce moments not so easily forgotten on and off the pitch.

Tags: Delhi Premier LeagueDelhi Premier League 2025Digvesh RathiDPL 2025Nitish Rana

