Dhurandhar 2 Fever Sweeps Cricket! Sunil Gavaskar Fails to Book Tickets to Bollywood Superhit; Actor Rakesh Bedi Steps In | WATCH VIDEO

After a historic T20 World Cup 2026 win, the whole of India is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, which is just five days away, but for a moment, the impending roar of the stadiums has been drowned out by a cinematic storm. The entire country is currently gripped by the hysteria of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, a high-octane spy-actioner directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. The film has become such a cultural phenomenon that even India’s most elite icons are finding themselves stuck in the digital queue—including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Despite being a 1983 World Cup hero and one of the most respected figures in global sports, Gavaskar has been unable to secure tickets for the blockbuster, which was released last week. The film is currently smashing records left, right, and center, on its way to potentially becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time—a record currently held by its predecessor, the first installment of ‘Dhurandhar’.

No Dhurandhar 2 Tickets For Sunil Gavaskar

The scarcity of tickets has forced “Sunny G” to seek help from the film industry directly. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who plays a pivotal role in the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise, recently took to Instagram to share a video detailing his brief encounter with the cricket icon.

In the clip, originally uploaded to urge fans to stop sharing spoilers, Bedi narrated the surprising situation. “Talking about sports, yesterday I met one of the great sportspersons of India, the great Sunil Gavaskar ji. He said, ‘Rakesh ji, I am not able to get the tickets. So please arrange it for me,’” Bedi revealed in the video.

The actor, clearly honored but also aware of the monumental demand, added, “So I am trying to arrange some tickets for him. I hope I am able to.”

Box Office Carnage: Dhurandhar 2 Rewrites History

The reason for Gavaskar’s struggle becomes clear when looking at the box office numbers. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has obliterated every standing record in Indian cinema. In just its extended four-day opening weekend, the film netted over ₹450 crore domestically and crossed the ₹750 crore mark in worldwide gross collections.

It notably became the first Hindi film to ever cross the ₹100 crore net mark in a single day, achieving this feat on multiple days during its opening run.

As the IPL 2026 opener looms, it appears the only thing that can compete with the cricket fever in India is the sheer adrenaline of Aditya Dhar’s latest masterpiece. Whether Rakesh Bedi manages to get the Little Master into the theater remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ is the undisputed MVP of the season.