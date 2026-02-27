Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun will be getting married next week. But the left-handed all-rounder chose to feature in the DY Patil tournament after taking out some time from his wedding festivities. He played for DY Patil Blue against the Indian Navy and scored a 29-ball 55 in Navi Mumbai.

Arjun also contributed with the ball and picked up one wicket.

The wedding festivities for the couple have kicked off in Jamnagar. The Ambanis have hosted a pre-wedding celebration for them over there. Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance mogul Mukesh Ambani, addressed the Tendulkars with warm words. “Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar,” she said. “Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago. “Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.”

🚨 According to close sources, Arjun Tendulkar had his sangeet ceremony in Mumbai yesterday. but arjun rescheduled his Sangeet function because he had to play T20 match in Navi Mumbai. In this match, he took one wicket and scored a brilliant half century and his team won. His… pic.twitter.com/Ahusr6lJUG — HARSHIT🕷 (@I_am_Harshit_17) February 27, 2026

“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life. Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” she continued.

Lucknow Super Giants players: • Rishabh Pant started practicing hard from the past few days

• Arjun Tendulkar is skipping his wedding and playing DY Patil tournament and smashing runs and taking wickets continuously.

• Shehbaz Ahmed smashing Shreyas Iyer team with batting… pic.twitter.com/DhAlQqaQic — Rupesh Kumar (@drona_17) February 27, 2026

Arjun Tendulkar’s Career

Arjun who plays for Goa in the domestic circuit has played 24 FC matches picking up 52 wickets and has scored 685 runs. In List A, he has featured in 24 matches picking up 26 wickets and scoring 160 runs while in 29 T20s, he has 34 wickets. The junior Tendulkar has played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL in the past while has now been picked by Lucknow Super Giants.

