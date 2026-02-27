LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court amazon ghaziabad Indian-origin professor Srila Roy Sangeetha Sornalingam prabhas afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Noida Allahabad High Court
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?

Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?

Arjun Tendulkar is getting married next week, March 5, 2026 to be precise, but somehow he has managed to take some time out to play in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup.

Arjun Tendulkar. (Image Credit - X)
Arjun Tendulkar. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 27, 2026 18:18:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun will be getting married next week. But the left-handed all-rounder chose to feature in the DY Patil tournament after taking out some time from his wedding festivities. He played for DY Patil Blue against the Indian Navy and scored a 29-ball 55 in Navi Mumbai.

Arjun also contributed with the ball and picked up one wicket. 

The wedding festivities for the couple have kicked off in Jamnagar. The Ambanis have hosted a pre-wedding celebration for them over there. Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance mogul Mukesh Ambani, addressed the Tendulkars with warm words. “Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar,” she said. “Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago. “Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.”

You Might Be Interested In

“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life. Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” she continued.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Career

Arjun who plays for Goa in the domestic circuit has played 24 FC matches picking up 52 wickets and has scored 685 runs. In List A, he has featured in 24 matches picking up 26 wickets and scoring 160 runs while in 29 T20s, he has 34 wickets. The junior Tendulkar has played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL in the past while has now been picked by Lucknow Super Giants. 

Also Read: ‘Stay Strong, Brother’ – Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Message After Rinku Singh’s Father’s Demise

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 6:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arjun TendulkarDY Patil Cupsachin tendulkar

RELATED News

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur FC Stun East Bengal 2-1 with Late Comeback in Kolkata

Rinku Singh Bids Tearful Farewell To Father, Leaves T20 World Cup Midway – Watch Video

UCL Draw Round Of 16 Fixtures: Dates, Time, Details On Quarter-Final, Semis- All You Need To Know

Sports Yaari Reaches New Milestone on YouTube in Just Five Years (As a Digital Media Startup)

Is Rohit Sharma Planning to Skip 2027 World Cup? Leaked Conversation With Team India Star Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

IDT Students Showcase Unique Creativity in Surat: Futuristic Tree Based on “Future is Now” Theme Becomes Major Attraction Lippan Art Workshop Held on 22 February; Bandhej Workshop Scheduled for 28 February

India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

Powering Talent, Innovation and Industry: A New UK–India Collaboration Framework

‘Will Respond To A Finger With A Fist’: Afghanistan Sharply Warns Pakistan, Says ‘Our Hand Can Reach Their Necks’ If War Continues

Jayant Naik: From Engineering Excellence to National Public Relations Leadership

Innovative Egg ‘Rejuvenation’ Techniques Boost IVF Success for Women with Low Ovarian Reserve at Nisha IVF Centre

Road To Viksit Bharat: Long Term Policy Planning To Woo Pvt Investors With Focus On Exports, Jobs

Is Amazon Down? Thousands Report Payment Failures, App Glitches And Error Messages As Jeff Bezos’ Platform Faces Outage

Thadayam Web Series OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samuthirakani’s Tamil Crime Thriller Exploring The Mystery Of 77 Chilling Murders

Powering the AI Era: India’s USD 200 Billion Push Needs Power Grid Overhaul

Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?
Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?
Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?
Did Arjun Tendulkar Postpone Wedding Festivities to Play DY Patil Cup Match?

QUICK LINKS