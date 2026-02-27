LIVE TV
‘Stay Strong, Brother’ – Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Message After Rinku Singh’s Father’s Demise

Virat Kohli took to his Twitter to share a heartfelt message for Rinku Singh as his father passed away after battling liver cancer. Cricketers, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Ajay Jadeja, too, expressed their sorrow.

Virat Kohli expresses his sorrow as Rinku Singh's father passed away. Image Credit: X/@PunjabKingsIPL and @imVkohli

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 27, 2026 16:31:50 IST

‘Stay Strong, Brother’ – Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Message After Rinku Singh’s Father’s Demise

Virat Kohli took to X to share a heartfelt message for Rinku Singh as his father passed away. The former Indian skipper expressed his sadness and sent his prayers to Rinku and his family. Khachandra Singh, Rinku’s father, was battling liver cancer before he passed away in the early hours of the 27th of February. 

Rinku is part of the Indian squad playing in the T20 World Cup. However, he left the team a few days ago to visit his father in Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida. The left-handed batter joined the squad again on 25th February but was dropped from the playing XI in India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe.

Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message for Rinku Singh



Virat Kohli expressed his sadness over learning that Rinku Singh’s father passed away. Kohli, who rarely posts on his social media accounts apart from brand endorsement commitments, took to X to share his message. He is one of the players who, too, had to reel from a similar loss early in his career. Kohli was only 18 years old when his father passed away. 

Cricketing world reacts to Rinku Singh’s father passing away



Yuvraj Singh took to his X account to express his solidarity with the left-handed batter.



Harbhajan Singh was one of the earliest cricketers to react to the news as he sent his thoughts and prayers to Rinku and his family.



Irfan Pathan too shared his feelings and sent his condolences to Rinku and his family.



Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, too, reacted to the news, and he praised Rinku’s father for his sacrifices while working as an LPG deliveryman. 



Prominent Indian cricket journalist Vikrant Gupa, too, sent his prayers. 

IPL Teams too react to the unfortunate news










Rinku Singh, being one of the biggest players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the teams from the competition, too, react to the tragic passing away of his father. 

Rinku Singh visited his father for the last time

Before India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, Rinku Singh left the Indian team to visit his father at the hospital. He came back on the 25th of February to join the team in Chennai, but was replaced by Sanju Samson in the playing XI as India went on to win the match. 

Also Read: Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 4:31 PM IST
