‘Stay Strong, Brother’ – Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Message After Rinku Singh’s Father’s Demise

Virat Kohli took to X to share a heartfelt message for Rinku Singh as his father passed away. The former Indian skipper expressed his sadness and sent his prayers to Rinku and his family. Khachandra Singh, Rinku’s father, was battling liver cancer before he passed away in the early hours of the 27th of February.

Rinku is part of the Indian squad playing in the T20 World Cup. However, he left the team a few days ago to visit his father in Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida. The left-handed batter joined the squad again on 25th February but was dropped from the playing XI in India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe.

Virat Kohli Pens Heartfelt Message for Rinku Singh





Virat Kohli expressed his sadness over learning that Rinku Singh’s father passed away. Kohli, who rarely posts on his social media accounts apart from brand endorsement commitments, took to X to share his message. He is one of the players who, too, had to reel from a similar loss early in his career. Kohli was only 18 years old when his father passed away.

Cricketing world reacts to Rinku Singh’s father passing away

Heartbreaking news to hear of the passing of Rinku’s father. In moments like these, no words feel enough. Standing in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time. May you find strength and courage in the love that surrounds you. 🙏 @rinkusingh235 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 27, 2026





Yuvraj Singh took to his X account to express his solidarity with the left-handed batter.

Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026





Harbhajan Singh was one of the earliest cricketers to react to the news as he sent his thoughts and prayers to Rinku and his family.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of @rinkusingh235 father late khanchand singh. My heartfelt condolences to Rinku and his family during this difficult time. May his father’s soul rest in peace. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 27, 2026





Irfan Pathan too shared his feelings and sent his condolences to Rinku and his family.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, after his brave battle with cancer. From an LPG delivery man to the father of an Indian star, his sacrifices built Rinku’s legacy. Strength and prayers to Rinku and his family. Rest in peace🙏 — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) February 27, 2026





Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja, too, reacted to the news, and he praised Rinku’s father for his sacrifices while working as an LPG deliveryman.

Terrible loss for Rinku Singh and his family. Prayers 🙏🙏 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 27, 2026





Prominent Indian cricket journalist Vikrant Gupa, too, sent his prayers.

IPL Teams too react to the unfortunate news









Your father’s love is stitched into every dream you chase 💙 Sending love and strength your way, Rinku Singh. pic.twitter.com/CvKgjedj89 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 27, 2026







We extend our deepest condolences to Rinku Singh and his family during this difficult time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with them.🙏 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 27, 2026







Saddened to hear about the death of Rinku Singh’s father. Wishing the family strength in this tough time 🙏 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 27, 2026







Rinku Singh, being one of the biggest players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the teams from the competition, too, react to the tragic passing away of his father.

Rinku Singh visited his father for the last time

Before India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, Rinku Singh left the Indian team to visit his father at the hospital. He came back on the 25th of February to join the team in Chennai, but was replaced by Sanju Samson in the playing XI as India went on to win the match.

