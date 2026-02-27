Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

Rinku Singh’s father, Khachandra Singh, passed away in the early hours of 27th February, 2026. Fighting stage four liver cancer, Khachandra was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. The battle with cancer was prolonged; however, in the last few days, his health had declined massively.

Khachandra Singh was admitted to Yatharth Hospital a few days ago and was put on ventilator support. In spite of undergoing treatment for the last few days, the advanced stage of cancer meant that his condition worsened in the last few days.

Harbhajan Singh reacts to the news







Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to react to the news. The 2011 ODI World Cup-winner sent his thoughts and prayers to Rinku Singh in this difficult time.

Rinku Singh visited his father for the last time

Before the crucial India vs Zimbabwe clash, Rinku Singh had left the Indian team to visit his father at the hospital. However, the left-handed batter joined the team on the 25th of February to prepare for the Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup.

He did not make it into the playing XI as Sanju Samson replaced him. India went on to win the match and kept their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup. The Men in Blue will now face the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final to make it into the semi-final.

