LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej 22k gold rate today Netflix paramount deal Block afghanistan Jeffrey Epstein Afghanistan news Greater Noida Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

Rinku Singh’s father, Khachandra Singh, passed away after battling with Stage four liver cancer at Yatharth Hospital.

Rinku Singh's father, Khachandra Singh, passed away. Image Credit: X/@rinkusingh235 and @rohit_yadav0506
Rinku Singh's father, Khachandra Singh, passed away. Image Credit: X/@rinkusingh235 and @rohit_yadav0506

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: February 27, 2026 09:36:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

Rinku Singh’s father, Khachandra Singh, passed away in the early hours of 27th February, 2026. Fighting stage four liver cancer, Khachandra was admitted to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. The battle with cancer was prolonged; however, in the last few days, his health had declined massively. 

Khachandra Singh was admitted to Yatharth Hospital a few days ago and was put on ventilator support. In spite of undergoing treatment for the last few days, the advanced stage of cancer meant that his condition worsened in the last few days. 

Harbhajan Singh reacts to the news



Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media to react to the news. The 2011 ODI World Cup-winner sent his thoughts and prayers to Rinku Singh in this difficult time. 

Rinku Singh visited his father for the last time

Before the crucial India vs Zimbabwe clash, Rinku Singh had left the Indian team to visit his father at the hospital. However, the left-handed batter joined the team on the 25th of February to prepare for the Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup. 

He did not make it into the playing XI as Sanju Samson replaced him. India went on to win the match and kept their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup. The Men in Blue will now face the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final to make it into the semi-final. 

Also Read: IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 8:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Greater Noidahome-hero-pos-5IND vs ZIMrinku singhRinku Singh fatherRinku Singh Newst20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs WI: What Happened When India Last Faced West Indies in a T20 World Cup Semifinal? Full Recap of The 2016 Clash

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

LATEST NEWS

Gold Rates Today: Profit Booking Seen On MCX Of India As Global Cues Keep Prices Elevated- Check City-Wise Rates and Find Out Where Gold Is Cheapest

Netflix–Warner Bros Deal Collapses In A Shocking Twist? Here’ How Paramount Won The $82 Billion Mega Studio War

Jack Dorsey To Fire Half Of Block’s Workforce: AI Tools To Replace Roles—Here’s What He Promised 4000 Affected Employees

‘Ikkis’ Arrives On OTT: Here’s When And Where To Stream Agastya Nanda And Dharmendra’s War Drama

Stock Market Today: Cautious Friday Ahead As Mixed Global Cues Keep Sensex, Nifty Soft; Dalal Street Opens Flat Amid Stock-Specific Action and Uncertainty

Pakistani F-16 Downed By Taliban? Viral Burning Wreckage Video With ‘85510’ Marking Surfaces As Pakistan Bombs Afghanistan

Stocks To Watch Today: Axis Bank, Jio Financial Services, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Info Edge (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Larsen & Toubro, Gaudium IVF In Focus

Sex Slave Manuals, Wiped Tapes, Porno Magazines- Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Secret Locker Scandal That Vanished for 16 Years ‘A Black Hole for Evidence’

From Pakistani Influencer Sarah Baloch To Filipino’s Vera Hill Viral MMS: Here’s Everything You Need To Know Before Clicking

Pakistan-Afghanistan War LIVE: What Is Operation Ghazab Lil Haq? Islamabad Declares Open War, Claims Killed 130 Taliban Fighters

Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer
Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer
Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer
Rinku Singh’s Father Passes Away After Battling Liver Cancer

QUICK LINKS