In favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankar Ghosh from the Siliguri Assembly constituency, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a roadshow on Friday. BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh is running against INC candidate Alok Dhara and TMC candidate Goutam Deb in the Siliguri Assembly seat. West Bengal will hold two rounds of voting on April 23 and April 29. The results of the Assembly elections are expected to be revealed on May 4. The chief minister of Rajasthan lambasted the Mamata Banerjee led TMC administration during the roadshow here, claiming that Bengal has decided to overthrow the corrupt government (TMC).

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

“You can see the enthusiasm of the people here,” he stated in an interview with ANI. It is evident that the people of Bengal are determined to overthrow this corrupt administration. I predict that the BJP will gain a sizable majority in Bengal. The BJP, which hopes to establish the government following a successful performance in the previous elections, and the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is running for a fourth term in a row, are expected to engage in a fierce battle in the state. Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), flagging what he claimed was a “grave conspiracy” allegedly being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in collaboration with I-PAC, aimed at “subverting the democratic process”.

In a post on X ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Adhikari alleged that IPAC is “systematically issuing Fake Press Identification Cards to TMC party workers,” claiming that individuals who are not journalists are being “disguised as members of the media to gain unrestricted access to sensitive areas, including polling premises and key administrative hubs.” “I would like to draw the immediate attention of @ECISVEEP regarding a grave conspiracy being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress party in collaboration with their ‘political consultancy’/’money laundering’ firm, with the sole aim to subvert the democratic process and compromise the integrity of the upcoming elections in West Bengal,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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