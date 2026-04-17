LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir latest TCS News Andrea Hewitt Lahore Services Hospital pakistan video BJP MLA Ajinkya Rahane Dropped blackmailing a married woman gym trainer surat alia bhatt Coco Amravati MMS Basti incident Nida Khan Pregnant asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

West Bengal will hold two rounds of voting on April 23 and April 29. The results of the Assembly elections are expected to be revealed on May 4.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 17, 2026 15:27:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

In favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shankar Ghosh from the Siliguri Assembly constituency, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a roadshow on Friday. BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh is running against INC candidate Alok Dhara and TMC candidate Goutam Deb in the Siliguri Assembly seat. West Bengal will hold two rounds of voting on April 23 and April 29. The results of the Assembly elections are expected to be revealed on May 4. The chief minister of Rajasthan lambasted the Mamata Banerjee led TMC administration during the roadshow here, claiming that Bengal has decided to overthrow the corrupt government (TMC).

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

“You can see the enthusiasm of the people here,” he stated in an interview with ANI. It is evident that the people of Bengal are determined to overthrow this corrupt administration. I predict that the BJP will gain a sizable majority in Bengal. The BJP, which hopes to establish the government following a successful performance in the previous elections, and the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is running for a fourth term in a row, are expected to engage in a fierce battle in the state. Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), flagging what he claimed was a “grave conspiracy” allegedly being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in collaboration with I-PAC, aimed at “subverting the democratic process”.

In a post on X ahead of upcoming state assembly elections, Adhikari alleged that IPAC is “systematically issuing Fake Press Identification Cards to TMC party workers,” claiming that individuals who are not journalists are being “disguised as members of the media to gain unrestricted access to sensitive areas, including polling premises and key administrative hubs.” “I would like to draw the immediate attention of @ECISVEEP regarding a grave conspiracy being orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress party in collaboration with their ‘political consultancy’/’money laundering’ firm, with the sole aim to subvert the democratic process and compromise the integrity of the upcoming elections in West Bengal,” he added. 

You Might Be Interested In

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026Rajasthan Chief MinisterRajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharmawest bengal assembly electionwest bengal assembly election 2026West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 news

RELATED News

AIUDF Ready to Stand with Opposition to Challenge BJP in Assam: MLA Rafiqul Islam

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Ministers KN Nehru And Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Campaign In Tiruchirappalli, Undertaking ‘Padyatra’

‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi Takes Out Roadshow In Kanniyakumari, Remembers Dr BR Ambedkar

UP Board Results 2026 Expected To Be Out: Check Class 10, 12 Scores at upresults.nic.in

LATEST NEWS

Drawing on 1,573 Client Engagements, Beryl Agency Flags Brand Deficit in Rs 20-200 Cr Exporters

Tripura TTAADC Election Results 2026 : Tipra Motha Party Dominates As Pradyot Barma Secures Landslide Victory, Crushing BJP In Tribal Heartland | Check Winners List

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org and Steps to Download Scorecard

Who Is Afsana Khan? From Getting Rejected By Salman Khan In Bigg Boss To Dhurandhar’s Singing Sensation, Decoding Her Stardom

‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends

‘Pawan Khera Should Surrender’: Assam CM After SC Turns Down Plea For Transit Bail Extension

Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Doctor Quietly Pulls Up Curtains Before Striking Elderly Patient In Chest With Elbow, Internet Calls It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

Kabuni Secures Shane Watson as Super Coach, Reinforces Ambition to Transform Global Cricket Training

ISC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org, Steps to Download through DigiLocker and UMANG

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Campaigns In Siliguri, Claims ‘BJP Is Going To Win With A Huge Majority’

QUICK LINKS