Delhi Crime News: ‘Thak-Thak’ Gang Busted with 11 Stolen Phones, 16 Car Break-Ins, 16 Cases Solved; Man Blackmails 500 Women in Massive Rs 2 Crore Dating Scam

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South District arrested two repeat offenders from the ‘Thak Thak’ gang on April 17. The duo is known for breaking car windows and stealing valuables from parked vehicles across Delhi. Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Umesh Yadav set up a trap near Pushpa Bhawan Bus Stand on the evening of April 14. The accused were caught while trying to sell stolen mobile phones. During the operation, police recovered 11 stolen phones, a passport, a bag, and the scooter used in the crimes.

How Thak Thak Gang Arrest Solved 16 Cases?

The arrested persons are Rehmat Ali alias Sibbu (42) and Hemant alias Ballu or Kallu (35), both residents of Punjabi Bagh. Sibbu had 23 previous cases and was released from jail in July 2024. Hemant had 16 cases and was freed in May 2024. Both had quickly returned to crime.

Their arrest has helped police solve 16 Thak-Thak theft cases registered in areas like Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, Saket, Hauz Khas and others.

Thak Thak Gang Members Blackmails 500 Women in Massive Rs 2 Crore Dating Scam

Senior officers said the operation shows the success of better intelligence and quick action. Further investigation is on to catch other gang members and recover more stolen items.

In another shocking case, the Delhi Police on Thursday, April 16, arrested a man for allegedly defrauding more than 500 women across the country of nearly Rs 2 crore by targeting them through dating and matrimonial applications, officials said.

How Thak Thak Gang Members Trap Women in Dating Scam?

According to the Cyber Police of the South-West District, the accused, identified as Anand Kumar, a resident of West Bengal, had been involved in honey-trapping, romance scams, and blackmailing for a considerable period. Police said he created multiple fake social media profiles, posing as a doctor, businessman, or film producer, to gain the trust of women.

“He would establish emotional connections with the victims by promising love and marriage. Later, he would fabricate stories such as medical emergencies, business losses, or urgent financial needs to extract money,” police officials said.

In several instances, Kumar also allegedly blackmailed victims by threatening to circulate their private photos and videos online.

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