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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends

‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends

In a viral video, Ishita Pundir posted a video questioning the loyalty of Army personnel to their spouses and it sparked major controversy online. The Sirmaur police have initiated a probe after receiving multiple complaints, including from the Sainik Welfare Association and political leaders.

Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal. Photo: Instagram
Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 17, 2026 15:32:06 IST

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‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends

Social Media influencer Ishita Singh has come under the spotlight after her controversial statement about Indian Army personnel sparked outrage online. The influencer, who has over 1 million followers, is now facing an FIR for questioning the character of soldiers. In her video, she claimed that 90% of Indian Army men are not loyal to their wives or girlfriends. The remark has triggered strong reactions on social media with many questioning her statement and demanding action. As the matter escalated, Ishita posted a video and apologized for her statement. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee State General Secretary Yadupati Thakur has also filed a complaint with Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP). 

Ishita Singh Viral Remarks on Indian Army Men Not Being Loyal to Wives and Girlfriends 

In a viral video, Ishita Pundir posted a video questioning the loyalty of Army personnel to their spouses and it sparked major controversy online. The Sirmaur police have initiated a probe after receiving multiple complaints, including from the Sainik Welfare Association and political leaders. 



A large number of people called the comment an insult to the honor of the army and demanded strict action. They demanded a necessary legal action and that such content be removed from social media to prevent the spread of misinformation. 

Who Is Social Media Influencer Ishita Singh? 

Ishita Singh is a social media influencer with over 3.5 million followers on Facebook and approximately 1 million on Instagram. She is a resident of the Solan-Nahan region and makes reels and videos, showing her life and the beauty of nature. 

After the situation intensified, Ishita Pundir publicly apologized after saying Indian Army men are not loyal. And she also mentioned that many girls will agree with her on this and 90 percent of soldiers are not loyal to their wives and have multiple affairs. When they return home, they have four girlfriends. 

Also Read: Meet Andrea Hewitt, Vinod Kambli’s Second Wife, Former Model Who Once Filed Abuse Case Against Cricketer, Back In Spotlight After Denying His Health Rumours 

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‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends
‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends
‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends
‘Fauji Bande 4-5 Bandiya…’: Who Is Ishita Singh? Social Media Influencer With 1 Million Followers Booked for Claiming 90% Indian Army Men Are Not Loyal to Wives or Girlfriends

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