Home > Sports > IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India's Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

India dominated Zimbabwe with a 72-run victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s at Chennai. After posting a record-breaking 256/4—India's highest-ever T20 World Cup total—Arshdeep Singh’s three wickets ensured a clinical win despite a valiant unbeaten 97 from Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: February 27, 2026 00:58:07 IST

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs ZIM: India reignited their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a clinical 72-run victory over Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Facing a must-win scenario after a heavy loss to South Africa, the Men in Blue produced a masterclass in power-hitting to post a monumental 256/4—the highest total in this edition of the tournament and India’s highest-ever score in T20 World Cup history.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl, but the decision quickly backfired as India’s top order came out firing. Abhishek Sharma found his lost rhythm, smashing a brisk 55 off 30 balls to provide the early momentum. He was well-supported by Sanju Samson (24) and Ishan Kishan (38), while captain Suryakumar Yadav added a quickfire 33 off 13 balls.

The real carnage, however, occurred in the death overs. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma shared an explosive, unbroken 84-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Hardik finished unbeaten on 50 off 23 balls*, reaching his half-century with a six on the final delivery. Tilak Varma was equally devastating, striking at a rate of 275 to finish with 44 off just 16 balls*. Together, they hammered 80 runs in the final five overs to take India past the 250-mark.

Chasing a near-impossible 257, Zimbabwe struggled against the disciplined Indian attack. Arshdeep Singh broke the back of the chase early, finishing with impressive figures of 3/24. Spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy kept the middle overs tight, ensuring the required run rate stayed out of reach.

Despite the mounting pressure, 22-year-old Brian Bennett played the innings of a lifetime. He remained unbeaten on 97 off 59 balls, falling heartbreakingly short of a century as Zimbabwe ended on 184/6. While Bennett’s knock was spectacular, the lack of support from the other end meant Zimbabwe was never truly in the hunt.

The win significantly boosts India’s confidence and net run rate. They now head to Kolkata to face the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final, with the winner of that clash joining South Africa in the semi-finals from Group 1.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:38 PM IST
Tags: home-hero-pos-10IND vs ZIMIndia vs Zimbabwet20 world cup 2026

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

