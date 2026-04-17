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Home > India News > ‘Pawan Khera Should Surrender’: Assam CM After SC Turns Down Plea For Transit Bail Extension

‘Pawan Khera Should Surrender’: Assam CM After SC Turns Down Plea For Transit Bail Extension

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender after SC refused to extend his transit anticipatory bail.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender after SC refused to extend his transit anticipatory bail. Photo: ANI
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender after SC refused to extend his transit anticipatory bail. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 17, 2026 15:32:27 IST

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‘Pawan Khera Should Surrender’: Assam CM After SC Turns Down Plea For Transit Bail Extension

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender and come to Guwahati, after the Supreme Court of India refused to extend his transit anticipatory bail in a case related to allegations involving the wife of the CM.

Speaking to ANI in Uttar Dinajpur Sarma said, “I think Pawan Khera should surrender before the law. He should come to Guwahati and surrender there.”

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea seeking to extend transit anticipatory bail, granted to him earlier by the Telangana High Court, till Tuesday on the ground of enabling him to approach any jurisdictional court in Assam in the case where Khera is alleged to have made false allegations against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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This comes after Assam Police had approached the Supreme Court against Telangana High Court’s decision to grant transit anticipatory bail for a period of one week from April 10, subject to the conditions. According to the bail order, Pawan Khera has to approach the competent jurisdictional Court in Assam and seek appropriate relief in accordance with the law.

Telangana High Court had granted one week’s anticipatory bail to Khera in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

He had alleged that CM Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents “AI-generated fabrications” circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Further, on the West Bengal assembly elections, CM Sarma said, “It is confirmed that West Bengal will witness a change this time.”

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the results of the Assembly elections scheduled to be announced on May 4. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Shocker: BJP MLA’s Son Defends Ramming 5 People With Thar, Arrogantly Blames Victims: ‘Siren De Raha Hu, Lehra Kyu Rahe?’

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Tags: Assam CMHimanta Biswa SarmaPawan Kheratransit anticipatory bail

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‘Pawan Khera Should Surrender’: Assam CM After SC Turns Down Plea For Transit Bail Extension

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‘Pawan Khera Should Surrender’: Assam CM After SC Turns Down Plea For Transit Bail Extension
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