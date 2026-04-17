Haryana Shocker Caught On CCTV: Doctor Quietly Pulls Up Curtains Before Striking Elderly Patient In Chest With Elbow, Internet Calls It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

HARYANA SHOCKER CAUGHT ON CAM: A CCTV camera filmed a doctor at a hospital in Haryana intentionally pulling the curtains to prevent the camera from seeing him, and then beating an elderly patient with his elbows in the chest. The clip shows the doctor quietly walking up to the old man, and pinning his elbow while taking care no one looks at him. The video has elicited a lot of outrage, as individuals are calling on stringent measures against the doctor and the hospital.

CCTV Shows Doctor Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Patient

How did the Internet react?

One user commented, “It’s sickening to see but correction he is ward boy not doctor still not justified he was suspended once it went viral.” Another said, “He’ll be working in the NHS soon.”

An individual stated, “What the hell is this ? What kind of doctor’s are they , They are mean’t to takecare of people and they are just killing them , Is this humanity?”

The next one shared, “If this is true, it’s deeply disturbing. A hospital is supposed to be a place of care and trust, not fear. Patients, especially the elderly, are vulnerable and deserve protection, not harm.”

And, one concluded, “This is a very shameful and inhumane incident. In a place like a hospital, where people should get treatment and support, this kind of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable.”

Previous incident- What happened in Shimla?

In December 2025, a video of the incident showed Narula punching the patient and Singh trying to kick the doctor. An inquiry committee set up by the state government found both parties at fault. The committee convicted the doctor of misconduct, misbehaviour and acts of unbecoming a public servant and he was dismissed.

Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) resident doctors went on a strike, and wanted Narula to withdraw his termination order.

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