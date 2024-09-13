Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat In Sunglasses, Falls For A Duck Triggering Memes

In his previous Duleep Trophy match, Iyer managed scores of 9 and 54. His lackluster performances with the bat led to his exclusion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) squad for the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat In Sunglasses, Falls For A Duck Triggering Memes

India batter Shreyas Iyer has faced a challenging period, as he’s struggled to secure a regular spot in the national team. Currently, he doesn’t have a guaranteed place in India’s starting XI in any format.

Eager to make a case for himself in the Test side, Iyer was hoping for a stronger performance in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, but his efforts have been underwhelming. Playing for India D, Iyer was dismissed for a 7-ball duck in the first innings.

In addition to his failure with the bat, Iyer’s sunglasses caught attention on social media, with users quick to criticize him. Despite the stylish accessory, Iyer couldn’t make his brief time at the crease count, and social media trolls showed no mercy.

MUST READ | Von Miller’s Impressive Comeback: Veteran Pass Rusher Shows Signs of Old Form in Third Season with Buffalo Bills

Here’s how Iyer’s 7-ball stint unfolded:

Ball 1: Back-of-length, played on the backfoot

Ball 2: Back-of-length, played on the backfoot

Ball 3: Short length, beaten

Ball 4: Back-of-length, left alone

Ball 5: Short length, ducked under

Ball 6: Back-of-length, played on the backfoot

Ball 7: Full-length, driven with weight on the backfoot, caught at mid-on

In his previous Duleep Trophy match, Iyer managed scores of 9 and 54. His lackluster performances with the bat led to his exclusion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) squad for the opening Test against Bangladesh.

While the BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the second Test, Iyer’s chances of selection remain uncertain as his form hasn’t significantly improved.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup Due to Fitness Issues

Tags:

latest sports news latest viral news Shreyas Iyer shreyas iyer sunglasses

Also Read

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox