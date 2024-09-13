Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat In Sunglasses, Falls For A Duck Triggering Memes

In his previous Duleep Trophy match, Iyer managed scores of 9 and 54. His lackluster performances with the bat led to his exclusion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) squad for the opening Test against Bangladesh.

India batter Shreyas Iyer has faced a challenging period, as he’s struggled to secure a regular spot in the national team. Currently, he doesn’t have a guaranteed place in India’s starting XI in any format.

Eager to make a case for himself in the Test side, Iyer was hoping for a stronger performance in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, but his efforts have been underwhelming. Playing for India D, Iyer was dismissed for a 7-ball duck in the first innings.

In addition to his failure with the bat, Iyer’s sunglasses caught attention on social media, with users quick to criticize him. Despite the stylish accessory, Iyer couldn’t make his brief time at the crease count, and social media trolls showed no mercy.

Shreyas Iyer batting by wearing Sunglasses 😎 pic.twitter.com/G8p9eBN1aQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 13, 2024

Came with Sunglasses and gone for a duck 🦆 😁 #Shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/O6Y29PLWOk — Prakash (@definitelynot05) September 13, 2024

Here’s how Iyer’s 7-ball stint unfolded:

Ball 1: Back-of-length, played on the backfoot

Ball 2: Back-of-length, played on the backfoot

Ball 3: Short length, beaten

Ball 4: Back-of-length, left alone

Ball 5: Short length, ducked under

Ball 6: Back-of-length, played on the backfoot

Ball 7: Full-length, driven with weight on the backfoot, caught at mid-on

While the BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the second Test, Iyer’s chances of selection remain uncertain as his form hasn’t significantly improved.

