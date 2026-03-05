LIVE TV
TRENDING |
TRENDING |
Home > Sports > East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of East Bengal vs FC Goa Indian Super League match in India. Follow News X for more info.

East Bengal vs FC Goa (Image Credits : X)
East Bengal vs FC Goa (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 5, 2026 16:55:18 IST

East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal FC will aim to bounce back to winning ways when it hosts FC Goa in an early-season clash of the Indian Super League 2025–26 at Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. 

The Red and Gold Brigade began its campaign in impressive fashion, securing back-to-back wins against NorthEast United FC (3–0) and SC Delhi (4–1). However, a 2–1 loss to Jamshedpur FC in its previous match pushed the team down to fifth place in the standings with six points from three games.

Despite the defeat, East Bengal can draw confidence from its strong home form, having scored in each of its last six ISL matches at the venue.

East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match is going to take place on Thursday, 5 March  2026.

When will the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match start?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa India Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Thursday, 5 March , 2026.

Where will the East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. 

Where to Watch East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India from 5:00 P.M. IST on Thursday, March 5 2026.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 4:55 PM IST
East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
East Bengal vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

