Home > Sports > ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming: England take on New Zealand in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash, with semifinal hopes on the line for both teams. Here’s when and where to watch the ENG vs NZ match live on TV and online, including streaming and telecast details.

ENG vs NZ (Image Credits : X)
ENG vs NZ (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 27, 2026 13:35:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

England face New Zealand in a crucial Super 8 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but the stakes are very different for the two sides. England have already booked their place in the semi-finals and come into this game high on confidence after a thrilling win over Pakistan. Harry Brook’s superb century powered them to victory and helped them seal a top finish in Group 2.

New Zealand, however, are still in a must-win situation. Their comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka kept their semi-final hopes alive, but they need another strong performance here to stay in contention for the knockout stage.

The result of this match also carries major importance for Pakistan. To keep their own semi-final chances alive, Pakistan must first beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture. Alongside that, they will be hoping England defeats New Zealand, a scenario that could eventually bring Net Run Rate into the qualification equation.

Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the England vs New Zealand Super 8 match. 

When And Where Will England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Friday, February 27, at the R Premadasa  Stadium, Colombo. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Squads 

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 1:35 PM IST
ENG vs NZ Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch England vs New Zealand Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

QUICK LINKS