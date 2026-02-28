ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: England Pull Off Late Heist to Stun New Zealand in Colombo Thriller

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: England maintained their flawless run in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s, pulling a rabbit out of the hat to defeat New Zealand by four wickets at the R. Premadasa Stadium. In a game that ebbed and flowed, England’s depth proved decisive as they successfully chased down 160 with three balls to spare, simultaneously topping Group 2 and keeping Pakistan’s semifinal hopes alive.

Opting to bat, New Zealand looked imperious early on. Tim Seifert (35) and Finn Allen (29) capitalized on a rare wayward start from Jofra Archer, racing to 54/0 in the powerplay. However, the introduction of spin completely altered the narrative. England utilized an unprecedented 16 overs of spin—the most in their T20I history—to choke the life out of the Kiwis.

Adil Rashid broke the opening stand by outfoxing Seifert, while Will Jacks (2/23) removed the dangerous Allen. Rehan Ahmed, on his World Cup debut, struck with his first delivery to dismiss Rachin Ravindra. Despite a gritty 39 from Glenn Phillips, the Black Caps collapsed from 123/3 to 159/7, losing their way in the final overs against a disciplined English attack.

England’s chase began in disastrous fashion. Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson removed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler within the first eight balls, leaving the Three Lions reeling at 2/2. Harry Brook (26) and Tom Banton (33) steadied the ship, but New Zealand’s spinners, led by Rachin Ravindra’s 3/19, kept striking back. When Banton fell in the 17th over, England still required 43 runs from just 18 deliveries.

The game turned in a sensational 18th over as Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed took Glenn Phillips for 22 runs. The onslaught continued into the 19th, with Ahmed smashing a crucial six off Mitchell Santner. With just five needed off the final over, Jacks (32* off 18) remained ice-cool, guiding a Matt Henry delivery to the boundary to seal the win.

The result leaves New Zealand needing a Sri Lankan victory over Pakistan to qualify, while England marches into the semi-finals as the team to beat.