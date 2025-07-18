England Stun Sweden in Euro 2025 Shootout Thriller to Reach Semis

England staged one of the most dramatic comebacks of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, battling back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Sweden 3-2 on penalties and book a semi-final clash against Italy. Kosovare Asllani gave Sweden a dream start in the 2nd minute, and Stina Blackstenius doubled the lead soon after, putting Sarina Wiegman’s side on the ropes.

However, England refused to back down. With just 11 minutes of regular time remaining, Lucy Bronze scored, igniting hope. Then teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang equalized in the 81st minute, calmly sliding the ball past Swedish goalkeeper Jennifer Falk to send the match into extra time.

Penalty Chaos Ends in England’s Favor

The quarter-final clash in Zurich culminated in a nail-biting penalty shootout that saw both teams squander chances. Sweden managed to convert just two of their seven penalties, with England’s goalkeeper Hannah Hampton making two crucial saves. Jennifer Falk was equally heroic for Sweden, saving four penalties herself but also missed a chance to clinch the win when her own attempt soared over the bar.

It was England defender Lucy Bronze who stepped up with composure, blasting her penalty into the top of the net before Sweden’s Smilla Holmberg missed the final kick, sending it over the crossbar.

One Step from Another Final

The 3-2 penalty shootout victory sends England into the semi-finals, where they will face Italy on Tuesday, July 22 in Geneva. The win keeps England’s dream alive of defending their European title and reaching another historic final.

The comeback was a testament to England’s resilience, depth, and fighting spirit, qualities that have come to define Wiegman’s tenure. With momentum firmly on their side, the Lionesses are now just one win away from another shot at glory.

Also Read: Stratosphere Skydiving Legend Felix Baumgartner Dies in Paragliding Accident