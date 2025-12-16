LIVE TV
EXCLUSIVE | 'It Was A Big Sacrifice': Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

EXCLUSIVE | 'It Was A Big Sacrifice': Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants got youngster Akshat Raghuvanshi in the squad at a sum of INR 2.20 Cr during the IPL 2026 auction

Akshat Raghuvanshi. (Photo Credits: X)
Akshat Raghuvanshi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 16, 2025 20:21:25 IST

EXCLUSIVE | ‘It Was A Big Sacrifice’: Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

The 22-year-old Akshat Raghuwanshi, who plays for Madhya Pradesh, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a massive sum of INR 2.2 Cr during the IPL 2026 auction.

While talking to NewsX.com in an exclusive chat, Raghuvanshi expressed delight after getting picked by the Super Giants and how excited he is to play alongside someone like Rishabh Pant and other senior players, which also includes his MP teammate Avesh Khan.

“I am feeling very good. This is a great opportunity for me. I am very happy to be selected. I am very excited to play with Rishabh Pant and the other senior players. It will be a great learning experience for me,” he told NewsX.

Akshat, who started playing cricket at a very young age, credits his father for supporting him to play the sport. “I started playing cricket when I was four years old at home. My father used to play with me and bowl to me. When I was eight or nine years old, my father started taking me to the ground and I started my training.”



“We used to stay in Ashok Nagar, but just to support my cricket, my family shifted to Indore for my formal training. It was a big sacrifice. They trusted me when no one knew me. They played the biggest role in my journey. I’m very thankful for the kind of support I have received from my family. My family is very happy and proud after I got selected,” he further shared. 

The right-handed player was also lauded by his teammates for getting picked in the IPL 2026 auction. 



Raghuvanshi stated, “When I got my first bid, Avesh (Khan) Bhai called me and congratulated me. After that, (Venkatesh) Iyer bhai called and told me not to take pressure and just play my natural game. I could not watch the auction live. Everyone around me was celebrating, but I didn’t see the bidding war.”

Despite getting a hefty amount in the auction, Raghuvanshi is focused on performing well and making a name for himself. “I was never thinking about the amount. My only goal was to get selected, and it’s to work harder,” he concluded.

Also Read: Who Are Prashant Veer And Kartik Sharma? MS Dhoni’s CSK Goes Big On Young Uncapped Players As They Get Sold For Rs. 14.20 Crore Each During IPL 2026 Auction

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 8:15 PM IST
Tags: Akshat Raghuvanshihome-hero-pos-10iplIPL 2026 AuctionLSG

Tags: Akshat Raghuvanshihome-hero-pos-10iplIPL 2026 AuctionLSG

EXCLUSIVE | ‘It Was A Big Sacrifice’: Akshat Raghuvanshi Thanks His Family For Trusting Him As 22-Year-Old Gets Picked Up By LSG In IPL 2026 Auction

