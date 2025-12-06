LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Fanboy: Pathum Nissanka Opens Up On IPL Dream And 2026 World Cup Preparations

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka talked about his favourite players-- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and how is he preparing for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pathum Nissanka. (Photo Credits: UAE ILT20)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 6, 2025 09:11:36 IST

“It would be an honour to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL),” says Sri Lanka’s aggressive batter Pathum Nissanka who is presently featuring in the ILT20 for Gulf Giants.  In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, Nissanka talked about his favourite IPL team, T20 World Cup preparations and how the World Test Championship (WTC) has made the format interesting. 

Excerpts. 

Which IPL team is your favourite and is there any specific franchise for whom you want to play in the tournament?

I really want to play in the IPL, and I’m ready to be a part any team that gives me a chance. It has always been a dream for me. My favourite IPL teams are Chennai Super Kings and RCB, and the players I admire the most are MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

India and Sri Lanka will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2026. Have the preparations for that already started?

We’ve already started preparing for the World Cup. As hosts, we feel a big responsibility to perform well. The upcoming series against Pakistan and England will help us fix our mistakes and get ready for the tournament. Playing top-quality teams just before the World Cup is a huge advantage. It helps us test ourselves, try combinations, and enter the tournament with confidence.
 
You just completed a tri-series. Do you think, having more tri-series than bilateral ties can bring in more interest in white-ball format?

Tri-series are very good for cricket because they offer tougher and more exciting competition than normal bilateral series. When three teams are involved, every match becomes important, and players have to adjust quickly to different styles of play. It also helps cricketers improve their skills because they face new conditions, new strategies, and stronger challenges. 

What are your thoughts on WTC? Has this made Test format more interesting?

The WTC has made Test cricket much more exciting and meaningful. Now, every match is important, whether it’s played at home or away, because teams are always thinking about winning points. The World Test Championship has added strong competition, which is great for the sport.

Tell us about your experience of playing in ILT20.

Playing in the ILT20 has been a great learning experience for me. The conditions here are different, so you have to adjust your game quickly, which helps you grow as a player. I’m really happy to be part of this league because it gives me a chance to play against top-quality cricketers and learn from every match.

Lastly, how has been the experience playing under someone like Moeen Ali who has so much of experience?

Playing under Moeen Ali has been an amazing experience. He is a very positive leader who always keeps the team relaxed. He has also given me full freedom to play my natural game, which makes it easier for me to perform.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:33 AM IST
