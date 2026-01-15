EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

“Our goal as a team is to lift the WPL trophy,” says a very confident Titas Sadhu who is a part of the Gujarat Giants team in this edition of the tournament. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, the youngster talked about the new franchise, the team environment and the clarity from the coaching staff.

“Our goal as a team is simple—to lift the WPL trophy. Personally, I want to be someone who wins matches for the team and contributes whenever I get the opportunity,” she said.

The right-arm player who joined the Giants in this season lauded Pravin Tambe and Michael Klinger for the kind of clarity that the two have and the plans they posses for the team. “Training with Pravin (Tambe) Sir has been very insightful. We also have many senior and overseas players in the team. I grew up watching players like Sophie Devine, and now sharing a dressing room with them feels surreal. There is so much to learn.”

“Michael Klinger believes a lot in clarity—knowing exactly what you want to do. You may not execute it every time, but having that clarity gives you confidence. He gives players the freedom to analyse and learn from both success and failure,” she further added.

Talking about playing at the DY Patil Stadium, Titas said, “Playing at DY Patil Stadium, where India lifted the trophy, makes it special. The crowd there has always been amazing, and I am sure it will be the same this season.”

Titas Sadhu won the player of the match award against Australia. – The future Star of Indian cricket..!!! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/JTmG35edR0 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) January 5, 2024







Introduction To The Sport And Journey

Titas shared about her journey and how she was introduced to the sport. “My father runs our ancestral academy and the sport was introduced to me through that and that’s how I started playing the game. I was around 13 or 14 when I began playing seriously.“

What a ball from Titas Sadhu and her bowling figure (4-0-6-2) in final – One of the greatest spell in history of T20 history! pic.twitter.com/g39a1GCeAZ — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) January 29, 2023







“My journey has been quite smooth. I made my state debut, and within a year and a half, I was representing India at the Under-19 World Cup. After that, I was picked by Delhi Capitals in the first WPL auction. This season, I am part of a new franchise, and I was excited about the change. Being around new people from different countries gives you a fresh opportunity to learn again,” Sadhu concluded.

Gujarat Giants will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next fixture on Friday.

