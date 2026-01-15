LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, the youngster talked about the new franchise, the team environment and the clarity from the coaching staff.

Titas Sadhu. (Photo Credits: X)
Titas Sadhu. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 15, 2026 20:02:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

You Might Be Interested In

“Our goal as a team is to lift the WPL trophy,” says a very confident Titas Sadhu who is a part of the Gujarat Giants team in this edition of the tournament. In an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com, the youngster talked about the new franchise, the team environment and the clarity from the coaching staff.

“Our goal as a team is simple—to lift the WPL trophy. Personally, I want to be someone who wins matches for the team and contributes whenever I get the opportunity,” she said. 

You Might Be Interested In

The right-arm player who joined the Giants in this season lauded Pravin Tambe and Michael Klinger for the kind of clarity that the two have and the plans they posses for the team.  “Training with Pravin (Tambe) Sir has been very insightful. We also have many senior and overseas players in the team. I grew up watching players like Sophie Devine, and now sharing a dressing room with them feels surreal. There is so much to learn.”

“Michael Klinger believes a lot in clarity—knowing exactly what you want to do. You may not execute it every time, but having that clarity gives you confidence. He gives players the freedom to analyse and learn from both success and failure,” she further added. 

Talking about playing at the DY Patil Stadium, Titas said, “Playing at DY Patil Stadium, where India lifted the trophy, makes it special. The crowd there has always been amazing, and I am sure it will be the same this season.”



Introduction To The Sport And Journey

Titas shared about her journey and how she was introduced to the sport. “My father runs our ancestral academy and the sport was introduced to me through that and that’s how I started playing the game. I was around 13 or 14 when I began playing seriously.



My journey has been quite smooth. I made my state debut, and within a year and a half, I was representing India at the Under-19 World Cup. After that, I was picked by Delhi Capitals in the first WPL auction. This season, I am part of a new franchise, and I was excited about the change. Being around new people from different countries gives you a fresh opportunity to learn again, Sadhu concluded.

Gujarat Giants will be up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next fixture on Friday.

Also Read: Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: gujarat-giantsTitas SadhuWPL 2026

RELATED News

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

Can Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Break Cristiano Ronaldo And Miroslav Klose’s World Cup Record? THIS Germany Legend Has The Answer

WATCH: USA Pacer Cleans Up Vaibhav Suryavanshi For 2, Gives Wild Send-Off During U19 World Cup 2026

BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

LATEST NEWS

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

BMC Elections 2026: Voting Ends With 46-50% Turnout Across 29 Municipal Corporations, Says State Election Commission

The New Career Highway: How International Finance Certifications Fast-Track Indian Students to Global Roles

Farmaan Hasan Khan Earns Place in Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 for Social Impact

Kredily Launches One-Year Complimentary Bharat Payroll OS Plan as Labour Law Enforcement Tightens

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

‘Hindi Mein? Yeh Maharashtra Hai’: Aamir Khan Gets Shocked After He Is Asked To Speak In Hindi After Casting Vote In BMC Elections 2026, Reignites Language Row On Poll Day

Middle East Tensions Escalate: Why Iran’s Airspace Is Crucial For A Key East-West Route And How It Is Affecting Indian Airlines | Explained

A Career with Global Work Opportunities and Entrepreneurial Pathways – IICA New Delhi Admissions Open for January 2026

Viral Video: All-Electric Porsche Taycan Worth Rs 1.67 Crore Catches Fire In Indore, Turns To Ashes; Narrow Escape For Driver

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Want To Be Someone Who Wins Matches For The Team’: Gujarat Giants’ Titas Sadhu Reveals Her Strategy As She Joins New Franchise This Year

QUICK LINKS