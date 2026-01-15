LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

The match between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew was paused twice, first towards the end of the opening game and then at the start of the third game, due to bird droppings falling from the top of the stadium ceiling.

HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew was halted. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew was halted. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 15, 2026 19:48:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

The Indian Open encounter between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew was halted first towards the end of the opening game and then at the start of the third game, due to bird droppings falling from the top of the stadium ceiling.

The Indian later said in the mixed zone, ‘it was bird shit that kind of halted the game.’ Court 1 is the main television court where it happened. In fact the commentators were also not sure why the match was getting stopped.

The clash was first halted when the Indian was leading 16-14 when the umpire called the tournament official to remove something from the court. The same thing happened during the third game when Prannoy was ahead 1-0. He eventually lost 21-18, 19-21, 14-21.

On Tuesday, Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt said that she was unhappy with ‘health conditions’. “The floors are dirty and there is a lot of dirt on the courts. Also, there are birds flying in the arena, there is bird poop also,” she had said. In response to her comments, the Badminton Association of India had said there were no issues at the playing arena, which is the IG Indoor Stadium, and the shuttler was referring to the training arena, which is KD Jadhav Indoor hall.”



“Regarding the warm-up area, it is important to note that she was referring to the KD Jadhav Stadium, which serves as the training venue, and not the main playing arena,” BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra had said. “The playing arena has been kept clean, dirt-free and pigeon-free, and several players have expressed satisfaction with the conditions at the venue.”



A monkey was also sighted on Wednesday in the stands. “It was there for 10 minutes and once we received a complaint, we removed it promptly,” an official had said. Korean men’s doubles player Kang Min Hyuk also posted a video of a monkey at the KD Jadhav Indoor hall, the designated training venue in the same complex,” Security officials at the venue later confirmed to The Indian Express.

“BAI and the venue staff have been working at the stadium continuously for the last 20 days, and this is the first time such an incident has been observed. It is unfortunate, and it is possible that a door may have been inadvertently left open,” BAI said in their statement regarding the monkey incident.

Also Read: ‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 7:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BAIhs-prannoyIndian Open

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

QUICK LINKS