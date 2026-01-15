LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'I Lived Like Her Slave': Mary Kom's Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler denies cheating claims, says he gave up his career, lived “like her slave,” and dares her to prove allegations.

Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler denies cheating claims. (Photo: X)
Mary Kom’s ex-husband Onler denies cheating claims. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 15, 2026 16:43:34 IST

‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

The divorce dispute between Olympic boxing legend Mary Kom and her former husband Karung Onkholer Kom, also known as Onler, has resurfaced in public discourse, with Onler strongly denying allegations of financial misconduct and challenging the boxer to prove her claims.

The renewed controversy follows Mary Kom’s remarks on Aap Ki Adalat, where she questioned her ex-husband’s contribution to their marriage, alleging that he “had not earned a single penny” and cheated her out of crores.

Onler Denies Mary Kom’s Financial Allegations, Challenges Proof

Reacting to the accusations, Onler told HT City that he never siphoned off Mary Kom’s earnings and dared her to substantiate the claims using documentary evidence.

“Take my PAN card or my tax returns. I dare Mary and anyone else spreading these stories to prove that I have ever done anything like that,” he said.

Onler stated that he currently has no major assets in his name and lives in a rented accommodation in Delhi, paying a monthly rent of ₹16,000. He claimed the only land registered in his name is a piece of farmland in their native village, purchased by his father before their marriage.

‘I Gave Up My Career at Her Request’, says Mary Kom’s husband

Onler said that during their nearly 18–20 years of marriage, he supported Mary Kom’s boxing career at her insistence, including giving up his own professional ambitions.

According to him, he was preparing for the UPSC examination and was also employed as a contract football player with Shillong’s Excise and Customs department when they met.

“She asked me to quit my career and support her. She asked me to raise the kids. She was passionate about boxing, and I thought her passion was our passion,” he said.

‘I Raised the Children, Ran the House’: Mary Kom’s husband

Onler claimed that while Mary Kom trained and competed internationally for extended periods, he managed the household and took primary responsibility for their children.

“I bathed them, fed them, took them to coaching, and kept the house running,” he said, describing himself as the primary caregiver during her absences.

‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Emotional Fallout of the Divorce

In one of his strongest statements, Onler said he felt deeply hurt by Mary Kom’s public remarks, which he believes erased his role in the marriage.

“I was her driver. I was her cook. I did everything. I lived like her slave. But for me, it was all about love and family,” he said.

While clarifying that he has no objection to Mary Kom moving on with her personal life, Onler said he took offense at what he described as “rude and disrespectful” comments that discredited his support.

Personal Allegations Add Fresh Layer to Controversy

Onler also made personal allegations during the interview, including claims about Mary Kom’s habits, such as saying she eats gutkha, adding another controversial dimension to an already sensitive dispute. These claims remain unverified.

From Quiet Separation to Public Divorce Saga

What initially appeared to be a quiet separation has evolved into a headline-dominating divorce controversy, marked by allegations of missing crores, disputed property, and loans allegedly taken without consent.

The dispute resurfaced prominently in January 2026, months after the couple obtained a customary community divorce in December 2023, highlighting how unresolved narratives involving public figures continue to attract scrutiny.

No Legal Complaint Yet, Conflicting Claims Persist

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, no police complaint has been filed so far. With both sides presenting conflicting versions, the matter remains in a grey zone where public perception often outweighs verified proof.

Both Mary Kom and Onler have repeatedly stated that the welfare of their four children remains their priority, a factor that tempers public reaction and underscores the wider impact of high-profile divorces beyond legal proceedings.

Mary Kom has previously linked the breakdown of her marriage to her 2022 injury layoff, stating that it exposed deeper financial and emotional issues suggesting how career pauses can alter personal and power dynamics even in celebrated sporting lives.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:43 PM IST
Tags: Mary komMary Kom cheatingMary Kom divorce controversyMary Kom ex-husband

