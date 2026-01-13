‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

Mary Kom’s ex-husband, Karung Onkholer has alleged that Mary Kom was involved in extramarital relationships. “I will talk about what she told Lok Adalat. Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she’s been having a relationship (with someone) working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent,” Onler was quoted as saying by IANS.

Onkholer has also denied the claims made by the Olympic bronze medallist that she was cheated out of crores of rupees.

“She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We’re divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to have another husband. But don’t ever blame me. And if she’s to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom,” he added.

“She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole 5 crores. Check my account. For 18 years of marriage, we were together. And then, this? She’s mad. I had been living with her for 18 years. What am I having? Look at my house. I’m staying in a rented house in Delhi. She’s a celeb. Whatever she says, some will listen, and some won’t.”

Onler also explained why he removed the wedding ring. “I removed my wedding ring. Because she’s not trustworthy… She’s going to the Lok Adalat and saying I took a loan and stole property. If the property is in my name, then she’d have the documents, right? Let her bring those documents, and then we’ll speak.”

“We got a customary divorce. Yet to go to court. I don’t want to fight in court because I love my children. What’s the point of speaking to national media and saying my husband is stealing money? What am I doing for her? Bring proofs for all the claims, and prove if I have crores. Why are they blaming me for stealing money? She was talking about the loan worth crores I took during the election. What’s the proof? Money is being spent on elections. I borrowed money from my friends,” he further stated.

Onler added that he had supported Mary Kom during her tough phase. “I can forgive her, but I’ll never forget what she has done to me. I’m like use and throw for her. Who planted the seeds of her academy? Who registered? And now someone has become the chairman, whom I don’t want to name. What she’s done to me has hurt me… We have been in Delhi since 2013. My sons are in boarding school. Of course, she’s earning and paying the fees, but who has raised them?”

“I want to visit my sons who are staying in a hostel. She said they’re her kids, but they’re my blood too. It’s about the relationship between husband and wife. Nobody is perfect. She said I consumed alcohol. So has she. She’s had vodka and rum, and she’s also eaten ‘gutka’. But I never disclosed these things to the media, who blamed me for drinking. Okay, I drink during parties.”

Onler also revealed that despite being injured during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, she went to Mumbai and continued a relationship.

“She got injured during the 2022 Commonwealth Games but still went to Mumbai. I have proof with the name of the person with whom she was having a relationship. I remained silent,” he said.

