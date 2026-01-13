LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump Blinkit Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi BlackRock layoffs dog bite cases china DOJ investigation Fed donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

Mary Kom's husband, Karung Onkholer, also known as Onler, has strongly denied the Olympic bronze medallist's allegations that she was cheated out of crores of rupees and lost land bought with her own money.

Mary Kom With Family. (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Mary Kom With Family. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 13, 2026 15:02:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

You Might Be Interested In

Mary Kom’s ex-husband, Karung Onkholer has alleged that Mary Kom was involved in extramarital relationships. “I will talk about what she told Lok Adalat. Firstly, in 2013, she was having an affair with a junior boxer. Our families had a fight, and after that, we compromised. And since 2017, she’s been having a relationship (with someone) working at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy. I have their WhatsApp messages as proof. I have proof, with the name of the person with whom she was having an affair. I remained silent,” Onler was quoted as saying by IANS. 

Onkholer has also denied the claims made by the Olympic bronze medallist that she was cheated out of crores of rupees. 

You Might Be Interested In

“She wanted to stay alone and have another relationship. We’re divorced. I don’t mind if she wants to have another husband. But don’t ever blame me. And if she’s to blame me, bring the proof; get the papers. I know where she lives and with whom,” he added.

“She mentioned the property and asked my name to be erased. She said I stole 5 crores. Check my account. For 18 years of marriage, we were together. And then, this? She’s mad. I had been living with her for 18 years. What am I having? Look at my house. I’m staying in a rented house in Delhi. She’s a celeb. Whatever she says, some will listen, and some won’t.”

Onler also explained why he removed the wedding ring. “I removed my wedding ring. Because she’s not trustworthy… She’s going to the Lok Adalat and saying I took a loan and stole property. If the property is in my name, then she’d have the documents, right? Let her bring those documents, and then we’ll speak.”

“We got a customary divorce. Yet to go to court. I don’t want to fight in court because I love my children. What’s the point of speaking to national media and saying my husband is stealing money? What am I doing for her? Bring proofs for all the claims, and prove if I have crores. Why are they blaming me for stealing money? She was talking about the loan worth crores I took during the election. What’s the proof? Money is being spent on elections. I borrowed money from my friends,” he further stated. 

Onler added that he had supported Mary Kom during her tough phase. “I can forgive her, but I’ll never forget what she has done to me. I’m like use and throw for her. Who planted the seeds of her academy? Who registered? And now someone has become the chairman, whom I don’t want to name. What she’s done to me has hurt me… We have been in Delhi since 2013. My sons are in boarding school. Of course, she’s earning and paying the fees, but who has raised them?”

“I want to visit my sons who are staying in a hostel. She said they’re her kids, but they’re my blood too. It’s about the relationship between husband and wife. Nobody is perfect. She said I consumed alcohol. So has she. She’s had vodka and rum, and she’s also eaten ‘gutka’. But I never disclosed these things to the media, who blamed me for drinking. Okay, I drink during parties.”

Onler also revealed that despite being injured during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, she went to Mumbai and continued a relationship. 

“She got injured during the 2022 Commonwealth Games but still went to Mumbai. I have proof with the name of the person with whom she was having a relationship. I remained silent,” he said. 

Also Read: Virender Sehwag And His Wife Aarti Heading For Divorce? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 3:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Virender Sehwag And His Wife Aarti Heading For Divorce? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

NBA: Despite Luka Dončić And LeBron James Heroics, Los Angeles Lakers Collapse Defensively And Fall To Sacramento Kings

RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Out On 100 After Saransh Jain Takes Blinder | WATCH

‘Wo Dekh Mera Duplicate’: Virat Kohli’s Priceless Reaction To His ‘Chota Chiku’ Lookalike As The Famous Kid Narrates The Encounter

LATEST NEWS

Meet Dina Powell McCormick: Meta’s New President And Vice Chairman, Her Ties With Trump And What Meta Is Planning Next

Apple Bets Big On Google Gemini For Siri, Apple Intelligence With Multi-Billion Dollar AI Deal, Steers Away From Open AI But Elon Musk Has A Problem With It

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 FY26: Net Profit Surges 19%, Stock Hits ₹704, Sets New Benchmark

Blinkit Drops 10-Minute Delivery Service After Centre Steps In Amid Safety Concerns For Gig Workers; Zepto, Swiggy, Zomato To Follow

Who Is Talwinder Singh Sidhu? All About Disha Patani’s Rumoured Boyfriend Everyone Is Suddenly Talking About

From ‘Full Ready For Ground Operation’ To ‘Future Pakistan Misadventures Will Be Crushed’: 10 Big Revelations By Army Chief On Operation Sindoor

First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Launched: Why it is Costlier Than Rajdhani Explained

Bookysta App: Empowering India’s Sports Lovers with One-Tap Venue Booking

Hotel Horror in Ghaziabad: 34-Year-Old Labourer Beats Widow Girlfriend to Death, Sleeps Beside Her Corpse For Hours Before Calling Police

Meta, Citigroup, BlackRock: Mass Layoffs Trigger 2026 Job-Cut Wave – Here’s What’s Happening

‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013
‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013
‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013
‘I Have Their WhatsApp Messages,’ Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Karung Onkholer Makes A Shocking Claim, Accuses Her Of Having An Affair Since 2013

QUICK LINKS