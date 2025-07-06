F1 British Grand Prix 2025: Max’s Dominance Or Hamilton’s Ascent?

After finishing fifth in his home British Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, Lewis Hamilton was still hoping for his maiden podium with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion appeared to have a chance to secure his first pole position in almost two years, but he was ultimately unsuccessful at Silverstone, a track where he had an unparalleled track record of success.

His speed in the second phase raised the crowd’s expectations, but in the top 10 shootout, he lost time when it counted.

“I lost a little time in the last corner, which probably would have put me on the front row or at least third,” the nine-time British Grand Prix winner with McLaren and Mercedes stated after a rather respectable final lap.

Last weekend, Ferrari introduced a floor improvement to Austria, and Hamilton, who hasn’t finished higher than fourth since arriving from Mercedes in January but did win a sprint race in China, reported feeling more at ease in the vehicle.

With Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in pole position ahead of the McLarens driven by title leader Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, teammate Charles Leclerc qualified sixth.

Max Verstappen snatches pole from McLarens

Verstappen once again proved to be the difference, outpacing the British driver Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri’s charging McLarens into second and third place. His touch and finesse were immaculate through Silverstone’s curving, high-speed blast, which requires inch-perfect devotion.

Mercedes is once again considering stealing the Dutchman from Red Bull, and they are equally eager to keep their most important weapon. This was justification printed large for all the commotion surrounding the Dutchman, whose future has dominated the conversation all week.

On Saturday, rumors and conjecture had hovered over the paddock as thickly as the gloomy skies that loomed over the former airstrip. But neither lessened Verstappen’s passion when he took to the race.

After a stunning pole position at Silverstone, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella remarked that he “stopped being impressed” by Max Verstappen and that “he can do anything.”

Verstappen was not anticipated to be McLaren’s main danger during qualifying; rather, a race between the Woking-based team and Ferrari was anticipated.

