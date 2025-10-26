LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 20:38:02 IST

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

VIDEO SHOWS: FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO SIGNING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH ASEAN SECRETARY-GENERAL, KAO KIM HOURN / SOUNDBITE FROM INFANTINO COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW STORY: A new tournament, the FIFA ASEAN Cup, will be launched as part of an agreement between FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), aimed at boosting the development of football across the region.     The announcement was made during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (October 26), where FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding.      The tournament will bring together national teams from all ASEAN member states in a format inspired by the Arab Cup, which was first organised by FIFA in 2021.     "This will be a great addition to the regional football calendar," Infantino said. "Through the FIFA ASEAN Cup, we are uniting countries together, and this competition will be a huge success as it will help boost national team football in the ASEAN region and support the development of our sport across all of Southeast Asia."     World football's governing body will work with regional stakeholders including the Asian Football Confederation, the ASEAN Football Federation, and the relevant FIFA member associations to finalise the tournament's format.  (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 8:38 PM IST
