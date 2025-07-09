LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Sports > Flavio Cobolli- The New Face Of Italian Tennis Now Facing Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon 2025

Flavio Cobolli- The New Face Of Italian Tennis Now Facing Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon 2025

Flavio Cobolli watches videos of his hero Novak Djokovic every day. He seeks advice, tidbits of knowledge, and minor facts that could provide him with a competitive edge. It won't come as a surprise to anyone who has watched Cobolli's ascent over the previous 12 months to see him reach the Grand Slam final eight for the first time.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 00:23:12 IST

The highly anticipated Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal matchup between Flavio Cobolli, the 22nd seed from Italy, and his childhood hero, Novak Djokovic, is set to take place on Centre Court on Wednesday.

To further complicate matters for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who is vying for his 25th title, the Italian even took the opening set 7-6 (8-6).

Cobolli has dreamed of this moment since he first picked up a racket, and it is without a doubt the biggest match of his career.

After defeating experienced Marin Cilic in the fourth round to secure his place in the round of eight, the 23-year-old Italian has had an incredible run at Wimbledon. Cobolli, who watches Djokovic videos every day to gain advice and ideas, is now taking use of his idol’s game to find any flaws on the biggest stage.

“This is the best court in the world, and I will be on one of the biggest stages in the world,” Cobolli said prior to the match. Since he is my greatest idol, I am unsure of what I will do prior to the match. I want to enjoy every point I play with him, the audience, and the match.

Former football player who now plays tennis

Even though Cobolli is currently a professional tennis player, his athletic career almost went in a different direction. He played as a right-back in the academies of his favorite football team, AS Roma, for five years as a child.

He chose to play tennis alone when he was 14, but his love for Roma hasn’t diminished. He still enjoys watching football on TV over tennis, and he goes to games whenever he can. His dedication to the team is demonstrated by a tattoo on his chest that reads, “sei tu l’unica mia sposa, sei tu l’unico mio amor” (you are my only wife, you are my only love), which is a well-known remark from Roma legend Daniele de Rossi. 

Cobolli, who is currently rated No. 24 in the world, has had an incredible 2025 season, winning two ATP Tour titles: the Hamburg European Open and the Romanian Open.

On June 16, 2025, he reached his highest position of his career, No. 24. Building on prior third-round performances at the Australian and US Opens in 2024, this Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance represents his deepest Grand Slam run.

Also Read: England vs Netherlands: The Lionesses Pull Off A Decisive Victory To Advance To The Women’s Euro 2025

Tags: flavio cobollinovak djokovictenniswimbledon 2025

More News

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant In New Lawsuit Claims Rapper M**turbated And Forced Her For Oral Sex
15 Palestinians Killed As Israel Attacks Health Care Facility in Gaza
Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?