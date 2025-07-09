Flavio Cobolli- The New Face Of Italian Tennis Now Facing Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon 2025

The highly anticipated Wimbledon 2025 quarterfinal matchup between Flavio Cobolli, the 22nd seed from Italy, and his childhood hero, Novak Djokovic, is set to take place on Centre Court on Wednesday.

To further complicate matters for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who is vying for his 25th title, the Italian even took the opening set 7-6 (8-6).

Cobolli has dreamed of this moment since he first picked up a racket, and it is without a doubt the biggest match of his career.

After defeating experienced Marin Cilic in the fourth round to secure his place in the round of eight, the 23-year-old Italian has had an incredible run at Wimbledon. Cobolli, who watches Djokovic videos every day to gain advice and ideas, is now taking use of his idol’s game to find any flaws on the biggest stage.

“This is the best court in the world, and I will be on one of the biggest stages in the world,” Cobolli said prior to the match. Since he is my greatest idol, I am unsure of what I will do prior to the match. I want to enjoy every point I play with him, the audience, and the match.

Former football player who now plays tennis

Even though Cobolli is currently a professional tennis player, his athletic career almost went in a different direction. He played as a right-back in the academies of his favorite football team, AS Roma, for five years as a child.

He chose to play tennis alone when he was 14, but his love for Roma hasn’t diminished. He still enjoys watching football on TV over tennis, and he goes to games whenever he can. His dedication to the team is demonstrated by a tattoo on his chest that reads, “sei tu l’unica mia sposa, sei tu l’unico mio amor” (you are my only wife, you are my only love), which is a well-known remark from Roma legend Daniele de Rossi.

Cobolli, who is currently rated No. 24 in the world, has had an incredible 2025 season, winning two ATP Tour titles: the Hamburg European Open and the Romanian Open.

On June 16, 2025, he reached his highest position of his career, No. 24. Building on prior third-round performances at the Australian and US Opens in 2024, this Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance represents his deepest Grand Slam run.

