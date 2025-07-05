Fluminense’s Last-Minute Heroics Seal Dramatic Win Over Al Hilal in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinal

The FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal between Fluminense and Al Hilal delivered high drama after a slow-burning start. The match kicked off under a sombre atmosphere, as both teams observed a moment of silence in memory of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. The opening stages were tense and cautious, with both sides adopting a defensive mindset. It wasn’t until the 18th minute that fans saw the first real chance.

VAR Drama and Stunning Saves Keep Fans on Edge at Camping World Stadium

The breakthrough finally came five minutes before halftime. Martinelli cut inside from the left and curled a sensational left-footed shot into the far corner, giving Fluminense a 1-0 lead and sending the crowd into raptures. Just before the break, Al Hilal almost responded when Kalidou Koulibaly met a Ruben Neves free-kick with a powerful header, only to be denied by a superb reflex save from Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio.

Moments later, controversy erupted when Al Hilal’s Marcos Leonardo went down inside the box under pressure from Xavier. The referee initially awarded a penalty, but VAR intervened, and the decision was overturned, adding to the growing tension.

Late Surge from Hercules Turns the Tide After Al Hilal’s Equalizer

Al Hilal returned from the break with renewed intensity and were rewarded just six minutes into the second half. A well-worked corner routine saw Koulibaly head the ball across goal, allowing Leonardo to tap in the equalizer from close range.

However, Fluminense responded swiftly. Super-sub Hercules, already a hero from the round of 16, pounced on a rebound after a blocked shot and fired past Bounou to make it 2-1. His composure sealed Fluminense’s spot in the semifinals and crowned him the match-winner once again in a thriller that had everything—emotion, controversy, and clutch performances.

