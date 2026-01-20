LIVE TV
From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?

From ₹7 Crore To ₹4 Crore: Are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Facing a Massive Pay Cut And Category Shift By BCCI?

Currently, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are placed in the A+ category; however, only Jasprit Bumrah is active in all three formats. Ravindra Jadeja has retired from T20Is, while Virat and Rohit have called time on their T20 and Test careers.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 20, 2026 14:09:53 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be shifted to Category B of the central contracts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), according to sources. Currently, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja are placed in the A+ category; however, only Jasprit Bumrah is active in all three formats.

Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja retired from T20Is after winning the World Cup in 2024 while the two star batters bid adieu to Test cricket last year. 

The clarity on monetary changes and whether this new model will be accepted by BCCI will be given in the next apex council meeting. Currently, the A+ category pays 7 crore annually, while players in the A, B, and C categories get 5 crore, 3 crore, and 1 crore, respectively.

List Of Players In Each Category

A+ Grade: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

A Grade: Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant

B Grade: Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer

C Grade: Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Recent Form

Virat Kohli has been in an incredible batting form and has continued to score runs consistently. The flamboyant right-handed batter had a couple of forgettable outings during the Australia tour but made a roaring comeback in the third fixture after scoring a brilliant half-century. 

He then followed it up with two hundreds against South Africa at home and concluded the bilateral tie with a quick-fire fifty. Kohli then returned to domestic cricket to represent Delhi after 15 years and continued his sublime touch there as well. The right-hander scored a ton and a fifty in the two matches that he played. The Indian batter had a brilliant run in the New Zealand series as well after getting a fifty and a century in the three-match series. 

Rohit, on the other side, too had a good run. He scored a hundred and a fifty in Australia, followed it up two half-centuries against the Proteas before turning up for Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rohit struck 155 against Sikkim. But the former India captain didn’t really look in good touch in the New Zealand series as he could only manage 25, 24 and 11. 

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 1:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS