Home > Sports > IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the five-match T20I series and will mark the final preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026. While the team will look to get themselves into the groove ahead of the marquee tournament, this is a chance for Suryakumar Yadav to get back in form.

Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo Credits: X)
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 20, 2026 14:25:09 IST

IND Vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Vs New Zealand

India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form will be in spotlight in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting Wednesday in Nagpur. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, SKY’s batting form has been a concern for the defending champions. The 35-year-old averages 12.84 and has a strike-rate of 117.87 since November 2024.  Meanwhile, Surya’s winning percentage of over 76 stamps his authority as a skipper in the shorter format. 

Talking about his mode of dismissals, Suryakumar was dismissed 18 times out of the 19 against seamers. It’s not just about getting dismissed, it’s more about how is strengths have certainly become his weakness. 

From his debut in 2021 to October 2024, the aggressive Indian batter averaged over 84 on the leg side, 45.66 behind on the on side and 98 through the mid-wicket. Since November 2024,This has come down to 14 on the leg side, 4.75 behind the on the side and 11.66 through mid-wicket. The off-side game isn’t really encouraging as well. 

The average that was 179 through the off-side has come down to 24. 



Time To Give Up On Ultra-Aggressive Approach?

Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I strike-rate is 163.23 at the moment. Clearly, his batting has been a source of entertainment for the crowd but it’s time he wins more matches for India in the bigger tournaments. Out of the 18 times he has got out, 16 have been caught dismissals, majority of which have come while he has taken the aerial route.

Surya is not just the senior player in the team now, he is leading the side and needs to lead by example. 

“I’ve been batting beautifully in the nets. When the runs have to come, they’ll come. Not out of form, definitely out of runs,”

he had said in the post-match presentation after a fixture against South Africa. This statement shows the optimism he has of getting back into the groove but the sport works on performances.

As per some experts, Surya’s position in the T20 World Cup squad has just been secured because he is the captain, else, he could have been shown the exit doors just Shubman Gill who was his deputy in the South Africa series but was snubbed from the marquee event.

Someone who still has a career strike rate of over 160 despite the slump possess the ability to win match on his own. But to do that, he has to stay at the crease for a longer time. Virat Kohli has been the prime example of how building an innings eventually helps in getting the side over the line. The T20I skipper needs to replicate that exactly. 

The series against Blackcaps is the dress rehearsal for the captain and the team. While Team India will look to fine tune themselves ahead of the tournament, SKY will seek redemption and if he does, this would be the perfect time. 

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 2:25 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandsuryakumar yadavt20 world cup 2026

