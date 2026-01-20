LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar brooklyn beckham BJP chief breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane mentioned that, even though the result was not what they hoped for, India still have a very long period before their next ODI series, as there will be no 50 over matches until later in 2026.

(Image Credit: ICC Cricket/ANI)
(Image Credit: ICC Cricket/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 20, 2026 09:34:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian ex-player, bravely shared his thoughts about India’s performance, which was not a good one, after New Zealand’s surprising ODI series victory on Indian ground, putting the merit of coaching to Gautam Gambhir and the management of the team. The Indian team, captained by Shubman Gill, had a great start to the three-match series by winning the first match but then lost the following two games, thus losing the series which was considered surprising by many fans and pundits. This defeat was one more in the long list of India’s recent losses and brought up doubts about the team’s strategy and consistency just before the major tournaments of the future.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Ajinkya Rahane Say?

Ajinkya Rahane pointed out that this second defeat at home to New Zealand within two years showed that there were serious problems in the ODI setup. The major critique of Ajinkya Rahane was based on the ground of a player’s perception that there was no clear direction and security, which he considered to be the root cause of poor performance and inconsistent results. He said in his interview with Cricbuzz that the constant variation in the lineup of players and the lack of defined functions had made it impossible for the players to become confident and dependable, thus impairing their performance. Ajinkya Rahane pointed out that as India makes its way to the next big event like the one day internationals, it is very important to create a stable environment and provide good communication from the management to the players in order for trust and unity to develop. Ajinkya Rahane recognized that the hard questions would be posed by the fans and other stakeholders, especially considering the fact that India plays at home with such high stakes and also, at the same time, high expectations.

Ajinkya Rahane’s Message To Gautam Gambhir

Ajinkya Rahane further mentioned that, even though the result was not what they hoped for, India still have a very long period before their next ODI series, as there will be no 50 over matches until later in 2026. He said the break gives the team’s management time to think over the good and the bad and set a more coherent method for the future. Ajinkya Rahane is sure that if the team is built around a stable group of players and there are clear management decisions, then the team will be able to deal with the present difficulties, create confidence, and even regain the lost international challenge momentum.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi Backs Bangladesh, Asks Pakistan Squad To Halt T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Over India Match Dispute

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ajinkya RahaneAjinkya Rahane Gautam Gambhirgautam gambhirGautam Gambhir ind vs nz odihome-hero-pos-9IND vs NZ ODI seriesIndia home defeat

RELATED News

Yash Anil Rashiya: Surat’s World Champion Brings Roll Ball Glory to India

Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 100th Win As Title Quest Begins

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

EXCLUSIVE | ‘They Taught Me To Play Tough And Fearless Cricket’: Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide On Learning From Seniors

Rinku Singh In Trouble After Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Indian Cricketer Over Religious Reel

LATEST NEWS

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves

Who Is Nicola Peltz? Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife and David-Victoria’s Daughter-in-Law As Her Husband Goes Public Against His Parents

Stocks to Watch Today: Ceat, Aditya Birla, ITC Hotels, Havells, UP, AU SFB, Tata Capital, J&K Bank In focus On 20 January

Karnataka DGP Sleazy Video: K Ramachandra Rao Suspended After Shocking Viral Clips, CM Orders Probe – All About The Senior IPS Officer

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today? Dalal Street Set for Muted Open Amid Global Uncertainty

Akshay Kumar Accident In Mumbai: Where Was The Actor When His Vehicle Crashed Into Auto In Juhu, Injuring Two?

‘I Do Not Want To…’: Brooklyn Beckham Goes Public Against Parents, Drops Explosive Statement Accusing David-Victoria Of Lies, Control And Ruining Marriage

Delhi Chokes Again: 3 Straight Severe AQI Days Mark Worst Air Pollution Spell In 5 Years

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand
‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand
‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand
‘Players Actually Need That Security, That Clarity’: Ajinkya Rahane Delivers Strong Message To Gautam Gambhir After India’s Shock Home Defeat To New Zealand

QUICK LINKS