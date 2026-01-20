Mohsin Naqvi Backs Bangladesh, Asks Pakistan Squad To Halt T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Over India Match Dispute

In a show of solidarity with Bangladesh’s concerns regarding matches to be played in India, Pakistan has taken a dramatic stance by temporarily halting its tournament preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) led by the political and administrative influence of Mohsin Naqvi have declared that they are in complete support of Bangladesh’s decision not to go to India for their World Cup fixtures as per the security and diplomatic issues cited by Dhaka. The move from Pakistan coincides with Bangladesh’s demand for a change in the match venues, where the country wants its games shifted out of India, possibly into Sri Lanka, or even thinks of moving to a different group to avoid Indian venues altogether.

What Did Mohsin Naqvi Say?

The PCB’s decision to ‘pause’ national team preparations was not just a sporting adjustment, but it was also a signal of political backing for Bangladesh and a readiness to raise the issue if the ICC did not accede to the South Asian neighbor’s request. According to the reports, the PCB was prepared to review its participation in the tournament if Bangladesh’s demands were not fulfilled, demonstrating that the diplomatic relations and cricketing commitments in the region have become very closely interlinked.

‘The preparations concerning the national team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 have been halted,’ the top PCB sources informed www.telecomasia.net. ‘Naqvi was in the middle of discussions among the governments of Pakistan and Bangladesh and thus pointed out that Pakistan is going to take the side of Bangladesh all the way and will even think about its own withdrawal during the whole until the demands of Bangladesh come through’, the sources told www.telecomasia.net. During the talks between Islamabad and Dhaka, Naqvi told the Bangladeshi officials that Pakistan is with them and is ready to take extra measures if needed. One such measure is offering to host the matches of Bangladesh if Sri Lanka has a problem with the venues, which shows a real willingness to search for compromise solutions while still being supportive.

What Is The T20 World Cup 2026 Controversy?

A broader conflict that encompasses this incident has its roots in the controversy surrounding the non inclusion of Mustafizur Rahman, a fast bowler from Bangladesh, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 team, which further strained the relations between Bangladesh and India and ultimately resulted in the banning of IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh.

