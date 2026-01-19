Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is being massively trolled on social media for a hilarious reason. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ramiz could be seen asking the fans to ‘make some noise’ before the start of the match. But what happened next left the fans and social media users in splits.

Despite Ramiz’s appeal, the fans mostly remained silent.

Ramiz Raja tried a Ravi Shastri-style hype moment 🎤🔥 Crowd response? Absolute silence. 😭 Aura can’t be copied. pic.twitter.com/B4gk2krcGU — Cricket Mindset (@CricketMindset) January 19, 2026







Earlier, The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sacked director Nazmul Islam. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect. The decision has been taken in accordance with the authority vested in the BCB President under Article 31 of the BCB Constitution and is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the Board’s affairs. Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee,” the board said in a media release.

“The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction. In this regard, the BCB hopes that all cricketers will continue to display the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to the betterment of Bangladesh cricket during what is a challenging period for the game, and will do their utmost to ensure continued participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),” the release added.

The BCB had sent a show-cause notice to director, Nazmul Islam, for making “objectionable comments” on the country’s cricketers on Wednesday. Nazmul had made some explosive remarks about Bangladesh players and following that, a Bangladesh Premier League match that was scheduled to begin from 12:30 pm (local time) today was delayed, as per some reports.

“The board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the board member concerned,” the BCB statement read. “A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours. The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings.”

Also Read: BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute