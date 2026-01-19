LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav bmc election Bangladesh violence karisma kapoor DGP Ramachandra Rao asim munir construction pit accident Nitin Nabin trump akhilesh yadav
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ramiz could be seen asking the fans to 'make some noise' before the start of the match

Ramiz Raja. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Ramiz Raja. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 19, 2026 18:40:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

You Might Be Interested In

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is being massively trolled on social media for a hilarious reason. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Ramiz could be seen asking the fans to ‘make some noise’ before the start of the match. But what happened next left the fans and social media users in splits.

Despite Ramiz’s appeal, the fans mostly remained silent.

You Might Be Interested In



Earlier, The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sacked director Nazmul Islam. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect. The decision has been taken in accordance with the authority vested in the BCB President under Article 31 of the BCB Constitution and is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the Board’s affairs. Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee,” the board said in a media release.

“The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction. In this regard, the BCB hopes that all cricketers will continue to display the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to the betterment of Bangladesh cricket during what is a challenging period for the game, and will do their utmost to ensure continued participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),” the release added.

The BCB had sent a show-cause notice to director, Nazmul Islam, for making “objectionable comments” on the country’s cricketers on Wednesday. Nazmul had made some explosive remarks about Bangladesh players and following that, a Bangladesh Premier League match that was scheduled to begin from 12:30 pm (local time) today was delayed, as per some reports.

“The board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the board member concerned,” the BCB statement read. “A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours. The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings.”

Also Read: BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 6:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BCBBPLhome-hero-pos-14PCBRamiz Raja

RELATED News

Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Scripts History With 100th Win As Title Quest Begins

EXCLUSIVE | ‘They Taught Me To Play Tough And Fearless Cricket’: Vidarbha’s Atharva Taide On Learning From Seniors

Rinku Singh In Trouble After Karni Sena Files Complaint Against Indian Cricketer Over Religious Reel

Has PCB Halted T20 World Cup 2026 Preparations Amid Bangladesh Uncertainty? Here’s What We Know

‘I Apologise To Football’: Senegal Head Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Public Apology After AFCON 2025 Final Against Morocco

LATEST NEWS

West Bengal SIR : Supreme Court Orders ECI To Reveal ‘Logical Discrepancy’ Voters, Asks To ‘Display the Names’

BMC Mayor Lottery On Jan 22: Will Uddhav Thackeray Back Fadnavis In Mumbai Civic Body Power Game As Shinde Fights To Keep Control

Kabul Blast: Several Killed After Explosion At Hotel In High-Security Area, Despite Taliban Security Claims

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

Meet Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistani Minister, Whose Transformation At Nawaz Sharif’s Grandson’s Wedding Surprised Netizens; Fuels ‘Plastic Surgery And Ozempic’ Rumours

Culture Raises INR 2 Crore Seed Funding from Acuvest Infra to Reimagine Interest-Led Social Networking

SGCCI to organise ‘Food & Beverages Expo’ and ‘SGCCI Global Village’ from 24th to 26th January 2026 at SIECC, Sarsana, Surat

Muhammad Yunus Exposed! Bangladesh Refuses To Take Accountability, Says Violence Involving Hindus, Minorities Non-Communal

‘What About Dad’s Polo Horses?’ Karisma Kapoor’s Children Raise Questions Over Gaps In Stepmother Priya Kapur’s Assets List Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute

“Welcome My Brother”: PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan At Delhi Airport In Rare Gesture

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral
Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral
Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral
Ramiz Raja Attempts Ravi Shastri-Style Toss In BPL, Epic Fail Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS