BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

The BCB sacked director Nazmul Islam after players boycotted a BPL match, deepening the crisis in Bangladesh cricket.

Bangladesh Cricketers. (Photo Credits: X)
Bangladesh Cricketers. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 15, 2026 17:07:11 IST

BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sacked director Nazmul Islam. “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB President has decided to release Mr. Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect. The decision has been taken in accordance with the authority vested in the BCB President under Article 31 of the BCB Constitution and is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the Board’s affairs. Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee,” the board said in a media release.

“The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction. In this regard, the BCB hopes that all cricketers will continue to display the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to the betterment of Bangladesh cricket during what is a challenging period for the game, and will do their utmost to ensure continued participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL),” the release added.

Earlier, the BCB had sent a show-cause notice to director, Nazmul Islam, for making “objectionable comments” on the country’s cricketers on Wednesday. Nazmul had made some explosive remarks about Bangladesh players and following that, a Bangladesh Premier League match that was scheduled to begin from 12:30 pm (local time) today was delayed, as per some reports.

“The board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the board member concerned,” the BCB statement read. “A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours. The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings.”

“We are standing in the middle of the ground. We don’t know what’s happening. The BPL technical committee can tell you better,” ESPNcricinfo quoted match referee Shipar Ahmed, who has been assigned to officiate in the delayed Chattogram-Noakhali match, as saying.

Also Read: BPL Match Delayed After Boycott Threat, BCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Nazmul Islam

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 4:59 PM IST
BCB Sacks Director Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Players Boycott Match Over Tamim Iqbal Dispute

