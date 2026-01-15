LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BPL Match Delayed After Boycott Threat, BCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Nazmul Islam

Nazmul Islam claimed Bangladesh players will not be compensated if BCB pulls out from the T20 World Cup in India, before adding that the cricketers return “crores and crores of taka" that the board spends on them.

Bangladesh Cricket Team. (Photo Credits: X)
Bangladesh Cricket Team. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 15, 2026 15:25:06 IST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sent a show-cause notice to director, Nazmul Islam, for making “objectionable comments” on the country’s cricketers on Wednesday. Nazmul had made some explosive remarks about Bangladesh players and following that, a Bangladesh Premier League match that was scheduled to begin from 12:30 pm (local time) today was delayed, as per some reports.

“The board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the board member concerned,” the BCB statement read. “A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours. The matter will be dealt with through due process, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings.”

“We are standing in the middle of the ground. We don’t know what’s happening. The BPL technical committee can tell you better,” ESPNcricinfo quoted match referee Shipar Ahmed, who has been assigned to officiate in the delayed Chattogram-Noakhali match, as saying.



BCB reportedly held an emergency meeting with CWAB officials on Wednesday night. Iftekhar Rahman Mithu of BCB met with CWAB president Mohammad Mithun, Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Nurul Hasan Sohan. It was proposed that the Nazmul should be removed as the chairman of its finance committee. The players maintained that they want him to be removed from the board itself.



However, BCB officials claim that a director cannot be sacked unless the individual chooses to resign voluntarily, as per the board constitution.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:25 PM IST
Tags: bangladesh-cricketBCBBPLNazmul Islam

QUICK LINKS