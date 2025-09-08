LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs phulera-panchayat Bigg Boss 19 donald trump Carlos Alcaraz business news Abhinav Kashyap russia sanctions Communal Violence In Karnataka 2025 VMAs
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?

From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?

The Asia Cup, launched in 1984, showcases fierce cricket rivalries among Asian nations. India leads with eight titles, Sri Lanka follows with six, while Pakistan has two. The 2025 edition promises expansion.

From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 8, 2025 12:13:21 IST

The Asia Cup is a cricketing elite gathering that was created in 1984 in an effort to provide contests for Asia’s national teams, likes as India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. India holds the title of most successful nation with its tally of eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six honors to its credit. The tournament has repeatedly changed between the formats of ODIs and T20Is and has proven a fertile ground for stimulating regional rivalries in cricket.

 

Memorable cricket encounters among Asian cricketing countries have lined up the Asia Cup over the years. The first tournaments were set in neutral and regional venues such as the UAE and Bangladesh, and eventually included a few more nations from beyond the founding trio. Usually, the format of the championship includes teams placed in groups from which they proceed into the knockout stages to reach the finals.

 

India’s dominance, which includes an eighth title in 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and lastly, 2023, has been counterbalanced by the strength of Sri Lanka. With six titles to their name, having won in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and 2022, it is the team that basically rivals for supremacy. Pakistan has won twice, thus upholding a competitive ratio but with a lesser frequency of being victorious.

 

In the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, India was crowned champion, defeating Sri Lanka in the final, keeping its standing in the competition as a top team. Future editions of the tournament are planned,d involving the 2025 Asia Cup that will entail changes in format with teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and UAE, and Oman taking part in the competition.

 

The Asia Cup carries immense respect among Asian cricket events, symbolizing both tradition and emerging talent. It unites cricket enthusiasts from the whole continent to witness gripping encounters that sustain the richness of history and the competitive spirit of the game.

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup championsAsia Cup historyAsia Cup significanceAsia Cup winners listAsian cricket rivalryIndia Asia Cup titlesODI T20I formatspakistan cricketSri Lanka cricket

RELATED News

‘Seeing You More Than My Family’, Quips Carlos Alcaraz, After Winning US Open 2025 Against Jannik Sinner
India vs Singapore Hockey Women Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Singapore Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Indian Cricketer Hints At ‘Favoritism’ Behind Shreyas Iyer’s Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025
Carlos Alcaraz Creates History At 22 With His Versatility, Joins Tennis Royalty
Is Donald Trump A Jannik Sinner Fan? US President Making Faces After Carlos Alcaraz Winning US Open 2025 Leaves Internet In Splits

LATEST NEWS

EAM Jaishankar wishes Macedonia on Independence Day
US Vice President JD Vance Claims Trump Rarely Sleeps, Works Late At Night, Hours Later, President Spotted Napping At US Open
From Bedmi Poori To Luchi: Different Types Of Pooris Across India
Delhi Police nabs man who stole gold urn worth Rs 1 cr from Jain function near Red Fort
Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan Gets Tired Of Career Ruining Claims, Says, ‘Aaj Kal Sab Chalta Hai…’
Trump to speak with Putin as European leaders expected to come over to US
"They are known for selflessness, social service…now it's our duty to stand with them": Salman Khan on Punjab flood crisis
8th Pay Commission Alert: DA Hike Could Be Your Festive Gift!
"Fight between Constitution believers and ideology bad for country's political, social fabric": SP MP Rajeev Rai on VP elections
Why Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa Skip The 2025 VMAs? The White Lotus Star And Rosé Become Only K-Pop Artists To Win VMA This Year
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?
From India to Sri Lanka: Who Rules the Asia Cup?

QUICK LINKS