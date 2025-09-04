From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Top 5 Fastest Batsman to 10,000 ODI Runs

45
Achieving 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has always been regarded as a hallmark of exceptional ability. Not many batsmen have achieved this, and even fewer have done it in the shortest time. This is a review of the all-time greats in cricket who achieved the 10,000-run milestone the fastest.
1. Virat Kohli (India)
- Opponent: West Indies
- Venue: Visakhapatnam
- Date: 24 October 2018
- Debut: 18 August 2008
- Time Taken: 10 years 67 days
- Matches/Innings: 213 matches / 205 innings
- He has an outstanding reputation for consistency and expertise in run chases. Kohli transformed ODI batting. By the time he became the fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs, he had surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s enduring record.
2. Rohit Sharma (India)
- Opponent: Sri Lanka
- Venue: Colombo (RPS)
- Date: 12 September 2023
- Debut: 23 June 2007
- Time Taken: 16 years 81 days
- Matches/Innings: 248 matches / 241 innings
- The “Hitman” moniker fits Rohit Sharma perfectly. His prowess in turning good starts into colossal scores was instrumental in reaching this landmark, at least to second indian to achieve this feat after Virat Kohli in the fastest time.
3. Sachin Tendulkar (India)
- Opponent: Australia
- Ground: Indore
- Date: 31 March 2001
- Debut: 18 December 1989
- Time Taken: 11 years 103 days
- Matches/Innings: 266 matches / 259 innings
- Tendulkar’s exploits left no doubts as to who is the “God of Cricket.” Satish set up cricket as Chacha for the first Indian player to cross the 10,000-run mark. His record as the fastest to do so stood for almost two decades until Kohli beat it.
4. Sourav Ganguly (India/Asia XI)
- Opponent: Sri Lanka
- Ground: Dambulla
- Date: 3 August 2005
- Debut: 11 January 1992
- Time Taken: 13 years 204 days
- Matches/Innings: 272 matches / 263 innings
- “Dada,” as Ganguly is affectionately called, changed Indian cricket with his aggressive batting and dauntless captaincy. Joining the 10,000 runs club put him alongside the greats of the ODI game.
5. Ricky Ponting (Australia/ICC)
- Opponent: South Africa
- Ground: Basseterre
- Date: 24 March 2007
- Debut: 15 February 1995
- Ricky Ponting, along with Australia’s greatest batsman, served as captain, becoming the first Australian to notch 10,000 runs. One of his many legacies is his consistency and match-winning performances internationally.
Scoring over 10,000 runs in the ODI format comes not just as a testament of endurance but also as a testimony to relentless good form. Continued Evolution and Clutch Performance for his team. From Tendulkar’s pioneering feat to Kohli’s record-breaking pace, and Rohit’s modern-day dominance, these players symbolize excellence in the 50-over format.