Achieving 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has always been regarded as a hallmark of exceptional ability. Not many batsmen have achieved this, and even fewer have done it in the shortest time. This is a review of the all-time greats in cricket who achieved the 10,000-run milestone the fastest.

1. Virat Kohli (India)

Opponent: West Indies

Venue: Visakhapatnam

Date: 24 October 2018

Debut: 18 August 2008

Time Taken: 10 years 67 days

Matches/Innings: 213 matches / 205 innings

He has an outstanding reputation for consistency and expertise in run chases. Kohli transformed ODI batting. By the time he became the fastest player to reach 10,000 ODI runs, he had surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s enduring record.

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

Opponent: Sri Lanka

Venue: Colombo (RPS)

Date: 12 September 2023

Debut: 23 June 2007

Time Taken: 16 years 81 days

Matches/Innings: 248 matches / 241 innings

The “Hitman” moniker fits Rohit Sharma perfectly. His prowess in turning good starts into colossal scores was instrumental in reaching this landmark, at least to second indian to achieve this feat after Virat Kohli in the fastest time.

3. Sachin Tendulkar (India)

Opponent: Australia

Ground: Indore

Date: 31 March 2001

Debut: 18 December 1989

Time Taken: 11 years 103 days

Matches/Innings: 266 matches / 259 innings

Tendulkar’s exploits left no doubts as to who is the “God of Cricket.” Satish set up cricket as Chacha for the first Indian player to cross the 10,000-run mark. His record as the fastest to do so stood for almost two decades until Kohli beat it.



4. Sourav Ganguly (India/Asia XI)

Opponent: Sri Lanka

Ground: Dambulla

Date: 3 August 2005

Debut: 11 January 1992

Time Taken: 13 years 204 days

Matches/Innings: 272 matches / 263 innings

“Dada,” as Ganguly is affectionately called, changed Indian cricket with his aggressive batting and dauntless captaincy. Joining the 10,000 runs club put him alongside the greats of the ODI game.



5. Ricky Ponting (Australia/ICC)

Opponent: South Africa

Ground: Basseterre

Date: 24 March 2007

Debut: 15 February 1995

Ricky Ponting, along with Australia’s greatest batsman, served as captain, becoming the first Australian to notch 10,000 runs. One of his many legacies is his consistency and match-winning performances internationally.



Scoring over 10,000 runs in the ODI format comes not just as a testament of endurance but also as a testimony to relentless good form. Continued Evolution and Clutch Performance for his team. From Tendulkar’s pioneering feat to Kohli’s record-breaking pace, and Rohit’s modern-day dominance, these players symbolize excellence in the 50-over format.