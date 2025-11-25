LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Gautam Gambhir Will Not Be….' Iceland Cricket's Brutal Dig At Team India Coach Sparks Social Media Storm

Although Iceland Cricket is not a significant player, the statement they made resonated with the frustrations of fans and observers who are unhappy with the way India is being led.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 25, 2025 12:46:36 IST

The Iceland Cricket, a European associate member, has once again pulled the world’s attention to itself, this time it did so by making a pointed remark to the Indian national cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir.

What Did Iceland Cricket Post On X About Gautam Gambhir?

Iceland Cricket tweeted on X that Gambhir would not be the one coaching the team, stating that they have already ‘won 75% of our matches in 2025’ by stressing that the spot is already taken. The remark came amidst growing criticism towards the Indian cricket team for their recent performances, especially in Test matches, and it has added a social media angle to the general off field issues. 



India vs South Africa Test Series

Iceland’s comment had a playful side but at the same time, if we think about it in the right way, it could be taken as a rather serious thing. The Indian squad has been plagued by inconsistent performances and in critical moments of the game especially under Gambhir’s captaincy, the team did not possess the cutting edge. A cyber wit like this pointing at a coach who was once recognized for his discipline and focus has certainly indicated the perception and pressure he is under among the public. Although Iceland Cricket is not a significant player, the statement they made resonated with the frustrations of fans and observers who are unhappy with the way India is being led.

Iceland Cricket’s Brutal Dig At Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir

This episode is not only a meme or a moment of trolling but also a reflection of how cricket culture around the world has now mingled with digital jokes and people’s pride. For Gambhir and Team India, the battle is no longer only about winning matches, it is about how they are seen, the story they tell and their reaction. When an associate nation derides your leadership publicly, it could go round and round in discussions of how accountable, how good the results are and how high the expectations are from Indian cricket. The way Gambhir and his team react, on the field and off it, might just set the course for the next phase of their time with the team.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS