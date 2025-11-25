LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution icc t20 wc Pitbull Attack afganistan pakistan war Amitabh Bachchan tribute Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Ethiopian volcano Delhi Pollution
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

India vs Pakistan is more than just a cricket match. It is two countries fighting for pride. The last time India faced Pakistan was during Asia Cup 2025 final and India won the match as well as the tournament with ACC chairman still not delivering the Asia Cup Trophy to Team India.

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? (Image Credit: ANI)
When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 25, 2025 10:26:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

In the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan will face off. The two will meet on February 15, 2026, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for a match that will go down in history. This match is the main event of the group phase that will be held in India and Sri Lanka from early February to late March.

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

The official starting time of the match has not been decided yet, but it will probably be in line with Sri Lankan time (UTC+5:30) since the venue’s location puts it in that zone. India’s group schedule has the match with Pakistan as the third one in the group stage, after the ones in Mumbai and Delhi. The R Premadasa Stadium is bubbling with excitement, considering the historical rivalry and the neutral ground aspect that makes the match even more tense.

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match

This conflict is going to be very harsh not only and furthermore it will cause major shifts in team standings. The confrontation on the 15th of February might be the turning point for the sides moving on to the Super Eight stage in the case of India and Pakistan, who are placed with the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia in the same group. The result of the match will be highly anticipated by fans and stakeholders alike, as the divine, timing, and situation factors render this match one of the most exciting of the tournament.

Also Read: ‘Ridiculous Approach!’ Ravi Shastri Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Tactics As India Suffer Heavy Collapse vs South Africa In Guwahati

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 10:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5icc t20 wcicc T20 World Cup 2026ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matchind vs pakind vs pak icc t20 wcind vs pak matchIndia vs Pakistan ICC T20 World CupIndia vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026when is ind vs pak match

RELATED News

‘Ridiculous Approach!’ Ravi Shastri Slams Gautam Gambhir’s Tactics As India Suffer Heavy Collapse vs South Africa In Guwahati

What Happens If India Lose The Test Series To South Africa?

IPL 2026 Auction: Season-Wise List of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Costliest Players (2008 to 2025)

What Is Smriti Mandhana’s New Wedding Date As Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Discharged From Hospital? Check Star Cricketer’s Father’s Health Update

IPL 2026 Mega Auction: 4 All-Rounders Who Could Trigger the Biggest Bidding Wars

LATEST NEWS

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date And Time In India: When And Where To Watch The Last Season

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (25.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Tuesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Six-Year-Old Boy Loses Ear After Neighbour’s Pitbull Breaks Free And Attacks Him; Owner Arrested

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (25-11-2025): Tuesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Historic Saffron Flag Hoisting Live From Ayodhya- Complete Guide

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 25-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Sudeep Pharma IPO Day 3: Final Bidding Frenzy & GMP Update- Here Are The Key Details

Palak Muchhal Requests Privacy After Palash Muchhal–Smriti Mandhana Wedding Is ‘Put on Hold’

International Emmys 2025: Dana Walden Honoured, Oriol Pla Wins Best Actor; 26 Countries Win Big

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time
When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time
When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time
When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

QUICK LINKS