When Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match? Check Venue And Time

In the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan will face off. The two will meet on February 15, 2026, at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo for a match that will go down in history. This match is the main event of the group phase that will be held in India and Sri Lanka from early February to late March.

The official starting time of the match has not been decided yet, but it will probably be in line with Sri Lankan time (UTC+5:30) since the venue’s location puts it in that zone. India’s group schedule has the match with Pakistan as the third one in the group stage, after the ones in Mumbai and Delhi. The R Premadasa Stadium is bubbling with excitement, considering the historical rivalry and the neutral ground aspect that makes the match even more tense.

This conflict is going to be very harsh not only and furthermore it will cause major shifts in team standings. The confrontation on the 15th of February might be the turning point for the sides moving on to the Super Eight stage in the case of India and Pakistan, who are placed with the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia in the same group. The result of the match will be highly anticipated by fans and stakeholders alike, as the divine, timing, and situation factors render this match one of the most exciting of the tournament.

